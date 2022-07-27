Guardians Farm Report: Valera Drives In Three In RubberDucks Comeback Victory

It was a full day of action in the Cleveland Guardians farm system with all seven minor league teams playing on Tuesday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus dopped their series opener to Louisville on Tuesday dropping their record to 53-40 on the season.

Shortstop Gabriel Arias hit his sixth home run of the season in the game a 405-foot opposite field solo bomb in the fifth inning. It was his only hit of the contest as he would finish 1-for-5. Arias despite the home run is only hitting .194 with a .612 OPS over 33 games with the Clippers.

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor reached base twice going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. For Naylor he extended his current on-base streak to 16 straight games in which he is hitting .396 with an incredible .549 OBP.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 1-5 R HR RBI

David Fry 2-5 3B RBI

Bo Naylor 1-3 R 2B BB

Will Benson 1-5 2B R

Will Brennan 1-5 RBI SB

Aaron Pinto 2.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Kevin Kelly 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron who trailed 7-to-2 at one point in the game would get a big base hit with the game tied in the eighth inning with one out and a runner on third from third baseman Daniel Schneemann that would prove to be the eventual game winner.

For Schneemann he extended his hitting streak to six straight games with two hits in the contest. During his streak he is 11-for-21 hitting .524 with eight runs batted in.

RubberDucks George Valera had a nice game driving in three runs going 2-for-4 including his 16th double on the season. Valera is starting to pick it up at the plate after struggling the last couple weeks. Over his last three games he is 5-for-12 with a couple doubles and a home run.

Akron shortstop Brayan Rocchio would extend his hitting streak to seven straight games with two more hits on Tuesday. For Rocchio he is 11-for-27 during the streak hitting .407. He has been red hot for about a month now hitting for a .372 AVG with eight home runs over his last 28 games.

Akron improves to 48-41 with the series opening win over Harrisburg.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-4 R 2B 3RBI

Bryan Lavastida 1-3 2B 2RBI

Daniel Schneemann 2-4 R RBI

Brayan Rocchio 2-5 2R

Jose Tena 2-5 R

Cade Smith 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would take an early 3-to-0 lead in the first inning with the big blow coming on a two-run home run off the bat of right fielder Alexfri Planez. For Planez it was his 13th home run on the season. He now has 28 extra base hits in just 53 games played.

The Cubs however would outscore the Captains 8-to-1 over the next eight innings of play defeating Lake County by the final of 8-to-4. The Captains drop to 48-41 with the loss.

Captains center fielder Petey Halpin would extend his on-base streak to 19 straight games in the contest finishing 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Over the 19 games Halpin is hitting .382 with a .494 OBP.

Lake County third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez remained scorching hot at the plate extended his hitting streak to five straight games in which he is 11-for-17 hitting for a .647 average. Rodriguez now has his average up to .282 on the season.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 2-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-3 RBI BB

Petey Halpin 1-2 R 2B 2BB

Joe Naranjo 2-4 R

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 R 2B

Aaron Bracho 1-4 RBI

Brian Eichhorn 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Will Dion was raking up the strikeouts early finishing his outing with nine overall. Dion would exit the game after the fourth inning however after allowing two runs and throwing a ton of pitches in the frame on a warm muggy day in Lynchburg.

The nine strikeouts for Dion give him 107 on the season which is now the third most on the year in the Guardians organization. He only trails LHP prospect Logan Allen with 120 and RHP prospect Hunter Gaddis with 108 strikeouts on the season. Both pitchers are currently with Triple-A Columbus.

Lynchburg would jump out to a 3-to-0 lead in the first with center fielder Jorge Burgos delivering a two-run blast in the inning. The home run was Burgos's fourth long ball on the year.

The Hillcats would go lead 4-to-0 after the third inning before the bottom would fall out. Delmarva would outscore them 9-to-3 the rest of the game as the bullpen would allow seven runs on six hits and six walks after Dion would leave the game.

The loss drops Lynchburg to 45-46 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 3-5 R HR 2RBI

Junior Sanquintin 1-3 2R 2B RBI 2BB

Dayan Frias 3-5 2RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-5 R 2B RBI 2SB

Marlin Made 2-5 R Paz 2-4

Will Dion 4.0(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 2BB 9SO

Zach Pettway 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Arizona Rookie League Guardians

The ACL Guardians would fall in extra innings Tuesday as the Athletics would get a walk-off win in the 10th inning. The Guardians drop to 22-12 on the season with the loss.

19-year-old infield prospect Maick Collado did his best to keep the Guardians in the game reaching base three more times going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. For Collado he would extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games in which he is hitting .462 with a .580 OBP. Collado has also reached base in all 19 games he's played in on the season.

20-year-old outfielder Sterling Romero would extend his own hitting streak to 12 straight games finishing 1-for-4 with a walk on the night.

Top Performers:

Maick Collado 2-4 R 2B BB

Esteban Gonzalez 1-3 2R BB

Angel Genao 2-5

Sterling Romero 1-4 BB

Felipito Santos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO'

Tommy Ventimiglia 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

Not much positive came out of a game one loss of a doubleheader for the DSL Guardians (Blue squad) on Tuesday as they were crushed 9-to-1 in the seven-inning contest.

Reliever Julio Zapata did throw two scoreless innings striking out three while not allowing a hit. He lowered his ERA to 2.45 on the year.

Top Performers:

Erickson Sarita 1-3 R 2B

Reyden Hidalgo 1-3

Moises Molero 0-2 RBI

Julio Zapata 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

In game two the Guardians would show a little more offense but still fall in defeat and fall to 19-18 on the season after being swept on the day by the Red Sox.

17-year-old outfield prospect Moises Molero had a big game reaching base four times going 3-for-3 with a walk. Molero would hit his third double of the season and score and drive in a run.

Top Performers:

Moises Molero 3-3 R 2B RBI BB

Oscar Cedeno 1-4 R RBI

Jesus Montilla 2-3 BB

Samuel Parra 1-3 R BB

Nomar Velasquez 1-4 RBI

Luis Flores 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team drops to 10-27 on the year in an embarring 14-to-0 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Top Performers:

Lerwin Andrade 2-4 SB

Rafael Ramirez 1-3 BB

Jaison Chourio 0-2 2BB SB

Ronald Pena 1-4 2B

Logan Franco 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

-----

Read More:

The Guardians Give Injury Update On Aaron Civale And Oscar Gonzalez

Guardians At White Sox Series Preview: Guardians Return To The South Side

Watch The Guardians Top 10 Plays From Before The All-Star Break: Plays 1-5

Three Guardians Who Could Take Off After The All-Star Break

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI