The Guardians May Look To Trade One Of Their Starting Pitchers

The need for starting pitching has never been higher. Contenders such as the Dodgers and Mets have had injuries to their staff all year and are in the ultimate win-now mode. Then there are teams such as the Mariners, Blue Jays, Cardinals, and Yankees who are looking to add more just to boost their chances of playing through October.

On top of this, there has been a lot of speculation on what the Guardians could do at the deadline. They could look to buy talent, stay put, or even sell some of the players they have. This includes players in their rotation.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the team could be open to moving Zach Plesac or Aaron Civale before Tuesday's deadline. Either pitcher could be a big addition to a contender.

Plesac has a 4.09 ERA over 18 starts and a 2-8 record. However, these numbers don't tell the whole story. He's had some of the worst run support as a pitcher in all of baseball and doesn't get any help from the relief pitchers that follow when he exits games. He may not be a staff's ace, but Plesac can definitely be seen as a reliable option.

Civale had a horrible start to the year but has really turned it around. In the month of July, he has made three starts for an ERA of 3.21 and a WHIP of 1.07. His curveball remains one of the best in baseball as it ranks in the 95th percentile in curve spin. The concern with Civale continues to be his health. He is on the IL right now with a wrist sprain.

Passan did report that the team would listen to offers for ace Shane Bieber but it would take a lot for them to part ways with him this season.

So why trade any of them now when all of these pitchers have plenty of team control left?

The short answer is that opposing teams are getting desperate. When there are multiple interested parties and it turns into a bidding war between them, the Guardians could be presented with a package they simply can't refuse.

It's hard to imagine the Guardians trading two of these three before the deadline. However, one of them in a different uniform for their next start does seem very possible.

-----

Read More:

The Guardians Shouldn't Trade For Luis Castillo

Kirk McCarty Saves Guardians In Bullpen Game

Steven Kwan Leads All Rookies In Two Impressive Stat Categories

Juan Soto To The Guardians Makes Sense On Paper

Zach Plesac Faced Bizzare Challenge Against Red Sox

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI