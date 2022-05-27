The Cleveland Guardians headed to Detroit on Thursday to start a four-game series with their divisional opponent after wrapping up in Houston. Going into Thursday's game, the Guardians sat at 18-22.

Konnor Pilkington made his second major league start of his career and didn't give the Guardians the length they may have been hoping for. Pilkington went just 3.1 innings and allowed seven hits and three runs. He walked four and had four punch outs on the night.

Pilkington was removed with one down and bases loaded in the third, and Enyel De Los Santos came in with a bases loaded jam and got the next two outs unscathed. De Los Santos also worked a quick fifth for the club to keep them playing at even.

The Tigers had scored one run in the first and two in the second inning to go up 3-0 on the Guardians. But, the Guardians plated three response runs in the third, started by a single to right by Oscar Mercado. Luke Maile brought Mercado home with an RBI double to make it 3-1.

Myles Straw would then reach on a fielder's choice, and Amed Rosario followed up with a walk. With two down and runners on second and third, Owen Miller brought them both in with a single to left center to make it 3-3.

The game was at a stalemate until the bottom of the ninth. With Trevor Stephan on the mound, Jonathan Schoop delivered a one-out double.

Miguel Cabrera would be crowned king with a game winning single to walk it off for the Tigers with a final score of 4-3.

Noteworthy Performances

Oscar Gonzalez

Oscar Gonzalez made his major league debut and went 2-for-4 in his MLB debut, including a single in the second and a double in the ninth. Gonzalez did see some action out in right field and made a handful of catches.

Eli Morgan

Eli Morgan had three scoreless innings for the club and held the Tigers at bay in the sixth, seventh, and eighth. In the month of May, Morgan has a 1.13 ERA through eight innings with two hits, one run, one walk, and 10 strikeouts.

Friday Night

The Guardians will look to get back on the winning track behind Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.55) on Friday night. Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00) will be on the hill for the Tigers.

