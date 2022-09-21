Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox

A division on the line, a postseason spot up in the air, and it all could have come down to one blatant missed call on a Tuesday night in the regular season.

Okay, a little dramatic. But the possibility of that outcome coming to fruition certainly is real.

The Guardians and White Sox were tied at three in the seventh inning with the Guardians threatening to take back momentum in a pivotal game and series. Amed Rosario rounded third as a ball was hit in shallow left field and Elvis Andrus attempted to throw him out and home and Rosario was called out.

You be the judge:

Rosario is safe. It's not even close.

However, Terry Francona used his challenge the inning before on a steal attempt that Rosario thought he tagged the runner on. They lost the challenge and the ability to use it again.

The whole "replay review" concept in baseball doesn't make any sense. The crew chief took a few minutes to review a foul ball for the White Sox that wasn't close to being a home run in the seventh inning. Also, if this play at the plate would've happened in the eighth then they would've been able to review it even without a challenge.

Why not just review every potential scoring play like the NFL does?

This isn't just a Guardians-White Sox issue, it's a baseball issue and another example of the misuse of replay review in the sport. Basketball, football, and even hockey have it figured out, but it's still a work in progress for the MLB. At this point, it's anyone's guess when they'll know how to use it properly.

Of course, the game would go into extras innings tied at three, even though it should've been over.

Thankfully it didn't affect the outcome of the game and the Guardians were still able to get the win. Still, it's an issue that still needs to be fixed.

-----

Read More:

Takeaways From Aaron Civale's First Start For Guardians Since Coming Off Injured List

The Guardians Are The First Team Since 2013 To Do This On The Base Path

Quantrill Approaches All-Time MLB Record For Consecutive Home Wins

Guardians Farm Report: Captains Now One Win Away From A Championship After Huge Game From Valdes

The Guardians Are Getting A Chunk Of Their Hits From An Unexpected Place

Terry Francona Gives Update On Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI