Guardians At Royals Series Preview: The Guardians Look To Bounce Back In Kansas City After Rough Trip To Detroit

These are the pitching probables and storylines as the Guardians head to Kansas City to start a three-game series.

The Guardians are coming off of one of their roughest series of the year after being swept by the Detroit Tigers in a four-game set. However, they have a chance to have a big bounce back this weekend as they head to Kansas City to take on the Royals.

The Guardians come into the series with an even record of 40-40. The Royals on the other hand have a 30-51 record as they continue to have a disappointing season based on early-year expectations. Luckily, the Guardians have played the Royals fantastic so far this season! They have a 5-2 record against them and have outscored them by a total of 27 runs.

Here are the pitching portables and start times for the series from MLB.com:

Friday: Aaron Civale vs. Brady Singer (8:10 pm EST)

Saturday: Triston McKenzie vs. Jonathan Heasley (4:10 pm EST)

Sunday: Zach Plesac vs. Zack Greinke (2:10 pm EST)

What To Watch For:

Guardians Pitching Needs Stop Benintendi

On the Royals' side, Ohio native, Andrew Benintendi is having a career season and has been one of the bigger names thrown around in a lot of trade rumors. This season he is slashing .319/.388/.405.

Unfortunately for the Guardians, he's enjoyed hitting against their pitching this year. He is batting .500 against them with an OPS of 1.206 with 6 RBI and one home run. Guardians pitchers will have to focus on shutting him down this series.

Will Kwan Stay Hot Against Royals?

While Benintendi has been good against the Guardians, Steven Kwan has been even better against the Royals and will be a big factor in the series. He has torched Royals pitching batting .600 with an OPS of 1.614. This includes 12 hits and seven runs scored over six games.

Kwan will recreate his first visit to Kauffman Stadium, this time as the team's lead-off man. If Kwan can get on base early, it will set up the Guardians to have some big innings of offense.

Reinforcements On Their Way For The Guardians

Last night, reports started to surface that prospect Nolan Jones will be joining the team in Kansas City for the series. Although it has not yet been confirmed by the club, this would be a huge uplift of energy for the team.

Jones was a 2016 draft pick and has been tearing it up in the minors this season. He is batting .311 and slugging .500 with three home runs and 25 RBI. He could offer a huge boost for this Guardians offense who badly needs it.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians To Promote Top Prospect Nolan Jones

Three Players The Guardians Should Trade For Before The Deadline

Guardians Farm Report: Bibee Shines In Double-A Debut With Akron

Guardians Top Prospects Valera And Noel To Participate In The MLB Futures Game

The Guardians Look Exhausted

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI