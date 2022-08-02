Terry Francona Thinks Andres Gimenez Is Starting To Look Like Jose Ramirez

In the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday night's game, Andres Gimenez hit an opposite-field line drive that found the grass. The ball didn't quite get in the gap but he broke for second anyway never hesitating. About halfway there Gimenez's helmet flew off his head before he slid into the second safely.

Sound like anyone familiar?

The moment I saw Gimenez's helmet fly off I immediately thought of Jose Ramirez. Something that happens to him so often that Zach Meisel has a counter on Twitter to track it. But that's not the only part of their games that are similar.

It might get overlooked because of Gimenez's four-hit night, but he also stole three bases on Monday night. Yes, three bases! Talk about giving your team extra opportunities.

Ramirez used to steal bases at a high clip. In 2018, he was in the top five of baseball with 34 stolen bases. It's not something he does as much anymore, but it's still a part of his game that Gimenez has picked up on.

Guardians manager, Terry Francona, is also picking up on the similarities between the two players. After the game, he said, "He's a keeper too, he's getting better right in front of our eyes. The ball out of the box where he gets the double, I mean it's like he watches Jose and takes it to heart and puts it in his game."

There are two big takeaways from that:

Jose Ramirez is clearly having an impact and leading by example which is something that this young team needs. We've seen it with Steven Kwan's approach at the plate and now with Gimenez's base running and hustle. Gimenez wants to learn and wants to be better. There is really nothing else you would want from a young player than to have him look to his veterans and want to mold their game based on theirs.

Watching Andres Gimenez have such a big breakout season has been so much fun to watch and it'll be just as fun to continue to see him get better.

