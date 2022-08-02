An Encouraging Sign For Josh Naylor And The Guardians

Josh Naylor has had a long road back to recovery from what could have been a series-ending injury last season. He's looked fantastic based on the eye test, but the stats back this up too.

He's slashing .281/.331/.843 this season and has been a part of some of Guardians' biggest comebacks. Maybe one of the most clutch hitters in baseball. Most recently it was a home run in the ninth inning at Fenway Park to blast the Guardians to a victory over the Red Sox.

Naylor did battle some injuries last month. At the beginning of July, he had back spasms in Detroit that reoccurred during the month, and before the calendar turned he was scratched from the lineup with right-ankle soreness.

Despite battling through all of this, Naylor is coming off arguably the best month of his career!

He batted .333 which is the highest he's ever hit in a month. Naylor's previous career high way during the shortened 2020 season was when he hit .312 in August. His 42 total bases and five home runs in July is also tied for monthly career too.

For Naylor to do all of this while battling injuries and missing a day here and there is a great sign for him and the team. If these injuries are affecting him even just a little bit, a fully healthy Josh Naylor is a dangerous thought for opposing pitchers.

