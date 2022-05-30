Oscar Gonzalez got the call up to the show on Friday night and did not wait to get going. The 24-year-old looked very impressive at the plate throughout the entire series against the Detroit Tigers. Even though he has only played three games, he already has a three-game hitting streak.

Gonzalez was able to get his first big league hit during his first at-bat which set the tone for the entire series. He would get one more hit on Friday night resulting in a double. Then on Saturday, Gonzalez had two more hits including another double. Finally, in the series closer on Sunday, he had one more hit to add to this.

That is a total of five hits in his first twelve plate appearances for a batting average of .417. Not bad at all!

Comparing his performance to the rest of the league, Gonzalez already ranks in the 91st percentile in max exit velocity and in the 77th percentile in sprint speed, according to Baseball Savant.

We all knew he had a powerful bat, but the speed is really what stood out to me while watching him play. Gonzalez can really get down the line and move in the outfield!

Speaking of the outfield, Gonzalez also looked very comfortable there during the series as well. He started all three games in right field where he recorded five putouts and no throwing errors.

After Saturday’s game, Gonzalez said that he was very happy to be with the team and just wants to help them win games.

No one could ask for a better debut than what Oscar Gonzalez did against the Tigers. His first career home run would have been the icing on the cake, but the way Gonzalez has been swinging the bat that does not seem too far off.

