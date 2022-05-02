Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: May 1

Andres Gimenez is the standout player of the week after two big series against the Angles and Athletics.

If you win someone a brand-new Ford Bronco, you’re basically a lock for player of the week. But Andres Gimenez did way more last week than just win someone a new car. He has been red hot at the plate and made some big defensive plays at shortstop too.

It was not the best week for Guardians baseball as they got swept by the Angles, but then they did come back to get the sweep against the Oakland Athletics. Gimenez was a big part of the Guardians’ success in the Oakland series and had a few hits in the series against the Angels too.

The storyline for Gimenez this week was his red-hot bat. Gimenez had two hits in his 10 plate appearances against the Angels. He came into that series on a four-game hitting streak before cooling off a bit, but it was against the Athletics where Gimenez really took off.

In the first game of the series, Gimenez hit a grand slam that gave the Guardians a 5-4 lead at the time. He also had a double and another base hit to cap off a three-hit game. In the second game of the series, Gimenez had a clutch RBI single in the top of the fourth to get the give the Guardians a lead and was also one of the two runners who scored on the Richie Palacios game-winning double.

In the series finale, Gimenez had two hits including an RBI double. This brings his average for the last seven games to .370 with 10 hits and eight RBI. Up to this point of the season, Gimenez has been in a platoon role in the infield, but something tells me that is about to change after last week, and fans are going to see Gimenez as an everyday player. The question now is, will this be at second base or shortstop?

When talking about Gimenez's recent success at the plate, Tito said "He's been having some good at-bats. When he's driving the ball, staying in the middle of the field, that's usually a pretty good recipe for success."

It is not just the bat that is coming alive for Gimenez. He had some gorgeous defensive plays, including a 360 throw in the top of the ninth in Saturday’s contest to get the first out of the inning. Gimenez moved back to shortstop for the series in Oakland and has looked like a completely new player on offense and defense.

Gimenez is more than deserving to win standout player of the week. Let's hope that his bat stays hot as the Guardians come back home to host the San Diego Padres to start a five-game homestand.

-----

-----



