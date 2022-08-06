Skip to main content

The Guardians Bullpen Has Found The Spark It Needs

James Karinchak was on the injured list for the first half of the Guardians season. Now he is back and making a big impact
The Guardians once had a top three bullpen in baseball this season. Believe it or not, they are actually still in the top 10 with the eight best reliever ERA at 3.45. But something has been missing. There have been too many inconsistent outings. But they may have just found the spark they need to get everyone going. 

Heading into 2021 there was a serious debate over whether Emmanuel Clase would be the team's closer or if that job would go to James Karinchak. We know it went to Clase at this point, but what about Karinchak?

He had a good 2021 season before struggling and getting optioned back down to the minors at the end then started 2022 on the IL with a back strain. But now he's back and cementing himself as one of the team's go-to setup guys.

Recently, Karinchak has been one of the Guardians' best arms out of the bullpen. He hasn't given up a run in his nine appearances since July 6. His nasty curveball and fastball combination has been spectacular and led to 21 strikeouts this season. He's struggled a little bit with walks, but he hasn't let that hurt him in the run category.

Guardians fans were disappointed with the front office that they didn't trade for another pitcher before the deadline. Maybe they didn't need to though. 

If Karinchak can join the bullpen as a reliable option in high-pressure situations to set up Clase or give Eli Morgan a break, the Guardians could be looking at a great staff to close down games late. 

Trey Mancini's Two-Homer Night Downs Guardians

Kwan Snaps Hit Streak, Exits Game With Foot Injury

Guardians Farm Report: Arias Heating Up At The Plate, Homers In Columbus Win

Vin Scully, The Greatest Announcer Of All Time, Passes Away At Age 94

Franmil Reyes Optioned To Minors, Guardians Activate Oscar Gonzalez

