Trey Mancini's Two-Homer Night Downs Guardians

Friday was an historic night for the wrong reason for Guardians fans.

Amed Rosario put the Guardians out front early with a 1-0 lead against one of the best offenses in baseball. But the lead didn't last long as Trey Mancini primed for a huge performance.

Mancini unleashed a 407-foot blast to right-center field to tie the game in the top of the second, then lifted a grand slam over the left field fence in the top of the third. Both home runs came off Cleveland rookie Hunter Gaddis, who was making his Major League debut. Houston won the game, 9-3.

In doing so, Mancini continued what has been a really solid career against Cleveland pitching on Friday night. Entering the evening, he had batted .272 over 30 games against the Indians and Guardians with six doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI.

As it turns out, his night qualified for some all-time Major League history.

Mancini homered in each of his first two starts with Baltimore back in 2016, and after being traded to the Astros earlier this week, he's hit long balls in each of his first two games with Houston too. No other player in the modern era of MLB history (dating back to 1901) has ever hit a home run in each of his first two games with two different clubs.

Prior to getting dealt at the deadline, Mancini had been a member of the Baltimore Orioles since 2016 and was the longest-tenured Oriole at the time of his trade. Mancini missed the 2020 season while he battled Stage 3 colon cancer, which he officially beat in September of that year. He was named the American League's Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.

