The Guardians Have Quietly Had One Of The Best Bullpens In Baseball

This year, there has been a lot of talk about the Guardians’ starting pitching. But one part of the team that deserves a lot of recognition is the bullpen. This season, the Guardians' bullpen has snuck under the radar and has been one of the best in the entire Major League.

The Guardians have the fourth-best ERA for relievers in the entire Major League with a 3.15. The Houston Astros lead the way with a 2.43 ERA. The Guardians also have given up the second least amount of runs for a bullpen, only allowing 63. They have also given up 108 hits, which is the least amount for a bullpen.

The advanced stats are on the Guardians' side too. The bullpen has the best WHIP out of any team with a 1.07.

The most encouraging part about these stats is that it has not been one player carrying the whole pitching staff. The Guardians have multiple players that are thriving out of the bullpen.

Two of these pitchers are Eli Morgan and Sam Hentges. Both got experience starting for Cleveland last season, which has clearly helped with their development. Now they have made themselves a home in the bullpen and are flourishing in their roles. This season, Morgan has an ERA of 2.35 and Hentges has a 1.13 ERA.

Enyel De Los Santos is another pitcher who has been fantastic out of the bullpen. He currently has appeared in 12 games for the Guardians and over those 12 appearances, he has a 2.08 ERA and has only given up four hits.

Emmanuel Clase has also looked sharp. He currently has seven saves on the season over the 21 games that he has appeared in. In the month of May, he had an ERA of 0.82 and only allowed three hits. He also has a WHIP of 0.983 this season. Clase has been doing a great job getting it done for the Guardians late in games.

Even though I did not mention every reliever the Guardians have, they all should be appreciated. Just like the rest of the team, the Guardians bullpen is overall young but they deserve credit for how they performed through this point in the season. To see them performing at such a high level already means there is a lot to like about the potential of where this Guardians bullpen can go in the coming years.

