What Oscar Gonzalez Brings To The Guardians' Lineup

Oscar Gonzalez is going to be fun to watch in the big leagues!

In just his first game in the show, he already showed why the organization is so high on him and what fans can expect to see. Gonzalez also brings something unique to the Guardians' lineup that they are in need of, which is a power bat.

Oscar’s very first hit, which came during his first at-bat in the big leagues, was an absolute rocket that was hit into center field. The exit velocity on this hit was 113.1 mph according to Baseball Savant. This would also go on to be the hardest hit ball in the entire game which includes both the Guardians and the Tigers.

That is pretty impressive for anyone making their debut.

The second hardest-hit ball in the game was clocked in at 108.5 which also came from Gonzalez. However, this one resulted in a groundout.

Gonzalez’s second hit of the night was a double, which was overall the fourth hardest-hit ball of the game from either team. This one came in at 106.8 mph.

Notice a trend? Oscar Gonzalez can absolutely crush a baseball!

Something else I will mention about Gonzalez, that admittedly I was not expecting, was his speed out of the box. Oscar almost turned his groundout into an infield single. It was a pretty close play at first and Tito almost challenged it but elected not to.

Combining the power Gonzalez has with a decent amount of speed is a recipe for a successful major league hitter.

It is important to note that Oscar will have his ups and downs. Before the game, Tito said, “He’s not the finished product. I mean, there is gonna be mistakes, we just want to make sure it’s out of hustle and trying to do the right thing.”

Even with the inevitable struggles, I am certainly excited to watch the impact Oscar Gonzalez can have on this Guardians lineup!

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Gonzalez Set For MLB Debut

Is It Time To Trade Franmil Reyes?

Guardians Farm Report: Cairo Homers In Second Straight Game In Captains Victory

Guardians Come Up Short, Drop Series In Houston

Civale Placed On 15-Day IL, Pilkington Expected To Start Thursday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!