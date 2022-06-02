Guardians Farm Report: Frias Slam Helps Propel Lynchburg Into First Place

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only three of the four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday as Double-A Akron was postponed by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus was trailing 4-to-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs Will Benson would come up clutch lining a two run double into the outfield scoring Jose Fermin who had walked earlier in the inning from first base.

The game would stay tied at 4-to-4 and head into extra innings. Toledo would take a 5-to-4 lead pusing one run across in the top of the 10th inning on a Brendan Davis RBI base hit.

Columbus would fail to score in the bottom of the inning losing game two of the series. With the loss the Clippers drop to 29-21 on the year.

Clippers starter Adam Scott went five and two thirds' innings on the night only allowing three hits in the game. The only problem for Scott was all three hits came in the form of solo home runs. Scott now owns a 5.62 ERA through his first 10 starts of the 2022 season.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-4 2B 2RBI BB

Bryan Lavastida 2-5 2R 2B

Mitchell Tolman 2-5 3B RBI

Will Brennan 2-5 2B

Trenton Brooks 1-3 2B 2BB

Adam Scott 5.2(IP) 3H 3R 3ER 2BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Richmond @ Akron (Postponed Rain)

High-A Lake County Captains

Not much good came out of the Captains loss to the Whitecaps on Wednesday as they were shutout dropping game two of the series. Lake County falls to 24-22 on the season with the loss.

Lake County outfielder Alexfri Planez would collect the teams extra base hit in the game doubling in the seventh inning. Planez would collect two hits in the game and has now hit three doubles over his last five games.

Left-handed reliever Raymond Burgos was the only pitcher of the Captains five on the day that would go unscored upon. Burgos threw the final two innings of relief allowing just one hit while striking out one.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 2-4 2B

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4

Aaron Bracho 1-2 BB SB

Connor Kokx 1-3 BB

Christian Cairo 1-3 BB

Raymond Burgos 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would load the bases in the first inning on a single and two batters hit by pitches. Dayan Frias would step up as the sixth man to bat in the inning and with two outs hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw. For Frias the slam was his first home run of the year.

The Hillcats would take the 4-to-0 nothing lead into the third inning when the Mudcats would put their first runs on the board on a three-run home run off the bat off Jackson Chourio off Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm. Denholm did pitch well in his start going five innings allowing just the three runs while not walking a batter and striking out eight.

The Hillcats got an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a RBI double by Jorge Burgos scoring Jake Fox from second base putting them up 5-to-3.

Lynchburg trio of Brauny Munoz, Davis Sharpe and Trey Benton would combine to shutout Carolina over the final four innings of the game striking out nine Mudcats. Benton would earn his fourth save of the season.

With the win the Hillcats take over first place from the Mudcats in the Carolina League improving to 26-20 on the season.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 1-4 R HR 4RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-3 2B RBI BB

Jake Fox 1-3 2R

Richard Paz 1-3 2B

Milan Tolentino 1-3 BB

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO

Trey Benton 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (SV)

