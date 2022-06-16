Guardians Farm Report: Noel Homers In Third Straight Game For Lake County

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Six of the seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action Wednesday expect for the Arizona Complex League squad.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale was making his second rehab start for Columbus on Wednesday night. Civale looked sharp striking out seven St. Paul batters over four and two thirds' innings allowing just one unearned run on two hits.

With the Clippers up 3-to-1 in the seventh inning Tyler Freeman would drive in a much-needed insurance run on his second hit of the game. The run would prove crucial as in the very next inning the Saints would push two runs across making it a 4-to-3 game.

Columbus reliever Ian Gibaut would shut the door in the ninth earning his third save of the season. Columbus moves to 10 games above .500 at 36-26 on the year.

Top Performers:

Tyler Freeman 2-3 2RBI BB

David Fry 2-3 2R 2B BB

Will Benson 1-4 R 2B RBI

Mike Rivera 1-3 RBI BB

Aaron Civale 4.2(IP) 2H 1R 0ER 1BB 7SO (Rehab)

Adam Scott 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

One night after hitting a game winning home run in the ninth inning for Akron catcher Bo Naylor would go deep again hitting his sixth home run of the season in the second inning giving the Ducks a 6-to-2 lead at the time.

Akron would go onto score 13 runs in the game on 18 hits and take home their second straight win over Hartford improving to 34-25 on the season.

Starter Joey Cantillo would pick up the win striking out a season high nine Yard Goats in the game over five and two thirds' innings pitched allowing three runs but just one earned.

Cantillo is now sporting a 2.25 ERA on the year striking out 71 batters over just 48.0 innings on the season.

Micah Pries and Johnathan Engelmann would also homer in the game. For Pries it was his ninth of the season and for Engelmann his fifth.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 3-5 3R HR 2RBI SB

Micah Pries 2-5 R HR 4RBI SB

Jonathan Engelmann 2-5 R HR 2RBI

Brayan Rocchio 2-4 3R BB SB

George Valera 1-3 2RBI BB

Joey Cantillo 5.2(IP) 5H 3R 1ER 3BB 9SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

One pitch would decide the Captains fate in Wednesday's loss vs Beloit.

Lake County starter Aaron Davenport would load the bases in the third inning when the Sky Carp's Victo Mesa Jr. would crush a grand slam on the first pitch he saw. It would be the only runs Beloit would score in the game but it was enough to hang on and win be the final of 4-to-2.

With the loss the Captains drop to 31-27 on the season.

One bright spot on offense was Jhonkensy Noel who would homer in his third straight game. Noel has now hit seven home runs over his last 11 games and has 17 now on the season which leads the Midwest League and the Guardians farm systm.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 2-4 R 2B HR RBI

Milan Tolentino 1-3 RBI

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 R 2B

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-3

Jordan Jones 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Josh Wolf didn't have his overpowering stuff on the day struggling through the excessive heat and humidity on the day.

Wolf gutted his way through four innings making his second start of the season since being activated off the injured list. He allowed only one run over four innings on just three hits while walking two and striking out a pair.

The game was tied at one run apiece until Lynchburg would explode for eight runs in the sixth inning and never look back finishing with a 13-to-4 win over Down East.

Hillcats Yordys Valdes would drive in two runs in the big sixth inning extending his hitting streak to five straight games. Valdes known widely for his defense has enjoyed a breakout offensive season this year currently hitting .272 on the year with 32 RBI's over 47 games.

Lynchburg improves to 31-28 on the season with the blowout win.

Top Performers:

Joe Donovan 1-3 R 3RBI BB

Yordys Valdes 2-5 R 2RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-3 R 2RBI BB

Dayan Frias 1-4 2R 2RBI BB

Jake Fox 2-4 2R BB

Jorge Burgos 1-2 2R RBI BB

Josh Wolf 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad fall to 4-4 on the season in a lopsided loss to the DSL Red Sox (Red) team.

One positive note in the game was 17-year-old outfield prospect Jose Gomez would extend his hitting streak to seven straight games with two more hits including a double and RBI. Gomez hit in all seven games his played in to start his professional career.

Top Performers:

Jose Gomez 2-4 R 2B RBI

Reyden Hidalgo 1-3 RBI BB

Jhoan Gomez 1-4 RBI

Carlos Gutierrez 1-3 BB

Jose Ramirez 2.0(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 0BB 4SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team came into the game with a red hot offense averaging nine runs a game over their first seven games of the 2022 season.

The offense wasn't the problem as they would put up seven runs in the game it was the pitching that led to the teams fourth loss of the season evening their record at 4-4.

17-year-old infield prospect Pedro Hernandez out of Panama would extend his own personal hitting streak to six straight games with two base knocks in the contest. Hernandez like Jose Gomez on the (Blue) team has hit in every game he's played in to start his career.

Top Performers:

Brayan Guedez 2-4 2R 3B

Yefri Rivera 1-3 R RBI BB

Richard Polanco 1-3 R 2B BB

Rafael Ramirez 1-4 2B RBI

Miguel Lopez 1-3 RBI

Pedro Hernandez 2-5

Kendeglys Virguez 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

