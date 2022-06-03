Guardians Farm Report: Noel Hits Farm System Leading 11th HR In Captains Loss

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians affiliates were in action Thursday night but only three games would be completed as the Lynchburg Hillcats game was suspended in the eighth inning and be completed tomorrow.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus took the slugfest with Toledo last night hitting a season high five home runs in the game. Incredibly both teams would combine to score 26 runs and hit nine home runs in the first six innings and hold each other scoreless over the final three frames.

Toledo would get on the board first scoring three runs in the top of the second off Columbus starter Kirk McCarty who would allow eight runs, four earned over just three and two thirds' innings pitched.

The Clippers would answer in the bottom of the second first with a two-run home run by David Fry who would hit two home runs in the game and drive in five on the night.

Still in the second inning the Clippers would get two runners on for Tyler Freeman who would provide his third home run of the season hitting a three-run shot to give Columbus a 5-3 lead.

With Columbus now up 8-to-3 Toledo would put up a five spot in the top of the fourth inning tying the game at 8-8. The Clippers would answer however hitting their fourth home run of the game by Bobby Bradley. Bradley's three run home run his first of the season with the team put Columbus up 11-to-8 after four innings of play.

Moving to the fifth inning the Clippers would add three more runs on a bases loaded double by Will Brennan making it 14-to-8. Brennan now has 49 RBI's over just 46 games between Akron and Columbus on the season.

Now in the sixth inning the last inning of all the scoring the Mud Hens would cut the lead to 14-to-11 scoring three runs in the top of the inning. Clippers Mitch Tolman would give the team an insurance run hitting his sixth home run of the year and the teams fifth home run of the game making it the eventual final score of 15-to-11.

With the win Columbus improves to 30-21 on the season.

Top Performers:

David Fry 2-5 2R HR 5RBI

Mitchell Tolman 3-4 4R HR RBI BB

Tyler Freeman 1-3 2R HR 3RBI 2BB

Bobby Bradley 1-3 R HR 3RBI

Will Brennan 1-4 R 2B 3RBI BB

Trenton Brooks 1-3 2R 2B BB

Will Benson 1-3 R 2BB SB

Ian Gibaut 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The storyline coming into last night's game for Akron was that of left-handed starter Joey Cantillo who had thrown 22 straight scoreless innings over his last five outings.

Cantillo's scoreless streak would come to an end however in the first inning as with two outs he would allow a single then an RBI triple that put Richmond up 1-to-0 after one inning of play.

With the Flying Squirrels up 8-to-2 in the seventh inning RubberDucks left fielder Jonathan Engelmann would plate two runs on his fourth double of the season. It would be too little too late as Akron would fall by the final score of 8-to-4 dropping their record to 27-20 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jonathan Engelmann 1-4 2B 2RBI

Bo Naylor 0-2 3BB SB

Julian Escobedo 1-3 R BB

Jose Tena 1-3 R

Joey Cantillo 4.0(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 2BB 5SO

Kevin Coulter 2.1(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The only bright spot on the night for Lake County was that the offense who has struggled to start the year was able to put across eight runs on nine hits in the game.

As for the Captains pitching five players would give up allow 16 runs on 18 base hits and 8 walks on the night. All five pitchers would allow at least two runs or more and give up a combined six home runs to Whitecaps batters.

Lake County's Joe Naranjo would have a nice night going 2-for-5 scoring two runs and hitting his third triple of the season. He now has a .901 OPS to lead the team over his first 42 games of the year.

Captains Jhonkensy Noel would have the best offensive performance for the team on the evening going 2-for-4 while driving in four runs including his organizational leading 11th home run a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Captains outfielder Korey Holland would also homer in the game hitting a solo shot in the third inning for his first big fly on the year.

With the loss the Captains drop to 24-23 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 2-4 2R HR 4RBI

Korey Holland 1-4 R HR RBI

Joe Naranjo 2-5 2R 3B

Angel Martinez 1-3 2RBI

Petey Halpin 2-5 R

Ray Delgado 1-4 R BB

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Carolina 5 Lynchburg 2 (Suspended Rain)

-----

-----

