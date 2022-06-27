Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Hits 462 Foot Bomb For First Triple-A Home Run With Columbus

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four of the Cleveland Guardians full season minor league teams were in action Sunday while the teams three rookie league teams having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Omaha and Columbus would combine for 31 runs on 30 hits with 13 walks and six home runs in this offensive slugfest on Sunday.

Columbus actually led the game 10-3 after the fifth inning before coughing up 13 runs between the sixth and seventh innings alone.

The Clippers would hit three home runs in the game including Nolan Jones first of the season in the second inning. Jones home run would travel 438 feet but would not be the furthest long ball hit by Columbus on the day.

Bo Naylor would step up to the plate in the fourth inning with two runners on and deliver his first Triple-A home run. Naylor's three run blast would best Jones home run traveling an estimated 462 feet!

The third and final home run in the game for Columbus would come off the bat of Trenton Brooks in the fifth inning. For Brooks his two-run home run was his second of the season.

Will Brennan would have a big game collecting three hits including two doubles while driving in four runs on the day. Brennan between Akron and Columbus is now hitting .328 on the season with 22 doubles and 65 RBI's in just 63 games played.

The loss for Columbus drops their record to 41-31 on the year.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 3-6 R 2(2B) 4RBI

Trenton Brooks 3-5 3R HR 2RBI

Bo Naylor 1-5 R HR 3RBI

Nolan Jones 1-5 2R HR RBI

Alex Call 2-5 R 2B 2RBI

Will Benson 0-1 2R 5BB

Peyton Battenfield 5.0(IP) 6H 4R 4ER 3BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron came into Sunday's game needing a win or a Richmond loss on Sunday on the final day of the first half in the Double-A Eastern League to clinch a playoff spot as first half champions.

Unfortunately for the RubberDucks they would lose to Harrisburg while Richmond would take down Portland and take home the title of first half championships in the North Division.

Akron trailed Harrisburg 7-to-0 until the seventh inning when Jose Tena would get the Ducks on the board with a solo home run his third long ball of the season.

Now in the eighth inning Brayan Rocchio would connect on a solo home run of his own to make the score 7-to-2. For Rocchio it would be number four on the year.

Still in the eighth inning now with two men on base Micah Pries would blast his 11th home run of the season to cut the lead to 7-to-5.

That's as close as Akron would get as Harrisburg would add an insurance run in the ninth inning and hold onto win by the final of 8-to-5.

The loss dropped the Ducks record to 40-29 on the year.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 2-5 R HR 3RBI

Jose Tena 1-4 R HR RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-5 R HR RBI

Jhonkeny Noel 2-4 R BB

George Valera 1-4 R BB

Carlos Vargas 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would drop their series finale on Sunday to Dayton being held to just two runs after scoring 17 during Saturday's game.

Gabriel Rodriguez who homered in Saturday's game would go deep and homering now in back-to-back games giving him five long balls on the season.

The Captains only other run would come off the bat of catcher Zac Fascia who drove in Angel Martinez with a RBI single in the second inning.

Relievers Zach Hart and Jaime Arias would combine for four scoreless inning in relief striking out three allowing just two hits while not walking a batter.

The loss drops Lake County to 36-33 on the year.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4 R HR RBI

Zac Fascia 1-4 RBI

Quentin Holmes 2-4 2B

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-3 2B

Zach Hart 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Jaime Arias 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats would improve their season record to 37-32 taking down the Shorebirds Sunday.

Lynchburg center fielder Jake Fox would collect three hits in the game including his eighth double on the season. Fox would also drive in a run and score a run in the contest.

Left fielder Jorge Burgos would extend his current hitting streak to 11 straight games reaching base five times going 2-for-2 with three walks. Burgos would drive in one run and score twice.

Reliever Hugo Villalobos would pick up his second save of the season pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 3-5 R 2B RBI

Jorge Burgos 2-2 2R RBI 3BB

Richard Paz 2-3 RBI 2BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 2RBI

Hugo Villalobos 1.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

-----

-----

