Guardians Farm Report: Hillcats Offense Remains Red Hot Behind Tolentino's Three Doubles

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Almost a clean sweep by all four Cleveland Guardians affiliates Wednesday with Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all taking home wins.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus got off to a great start thanks to a Will Benson home run to lead off the game. The home run was Benson's sixth home run of the season and third time he's led off a game this year with a home run.

Unfortunately for the Clippers however that would be the sole bright spot of as they would only manage three more hits the rest of the game and not score another run against Cubs pitching.

The game was close as Iowa only led 2-to-1 over Columbus until the bottom of the fifth inning when they would put up a four spot on Clippers starter Tobias Myers knocking him out of the game.

The Cubs would put up to more runs in the contest and would take the game by a final of 8-to-1 snapping the Clippers seven game winning streak. With the loss Columbus fell to 25-13 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-3 R HR RBI BB

David Fry 1-4 2B

Oscar Gonzalez 1-4

Trenton Brooks 1-4

Zach Draper 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 0SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron and Binghamton were tied with two runs apiece until the top of the third inning when the Ducks would plate two runs in the inning on RBI hits by both George Valera and Jose Tena.

Akron now up 4-to-2 would get an insurance run in the sixth inning when left fielder Julian Escobedo would crush his second home run of the season.

Binghamton would put up a single tally in the bottom of the sixth inning making it a 5-to-3 game. Akron relievers Kevin Kelly and Nic Enright would shut the door over the final three frames with Enright closing the game earning his sixth save of the season.

With the win Akron has taken the first two games of the series improving their record to 20-15 on the year.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-5 R 2B RBI

Bo Naylor 2-4 2R 2(2B) BB

Jose Tena 2-4 2B RBI

Julian Escobedo 1-4 R HR RBI SB

Will Brennan 1-4 RBI

Kevin Coulter 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Kevin Kelly 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County 4 Cedar Rapids 2

Lake County would jump out to an early lead on a Joe Naranjo solo home run in the first inning and never look back. For Naranjo it was his seventh home run of the year setting a new career high just 30 games played.

Both teams would score twice in the third inning with the Captains runs coming on an RBI double by Johnathan Rodriguez and a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Rodriguez.

Lake County would add a solo tally in the sixth inning when Aaron Bracho would connect on his second home run of the season putting the Captains up by the eventual final score of 4-to-2 over the Kernels.

Captains got a strong start from Aaron Davenport who earned his first win of the year allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out six batters over five innings of work.

Lake County closer Cade Smith would get the final four outs of the game all on strikeouts earning his fourth save on the season.

The Captains have taken the first two games of the road series against the Kernels pushing their record closer to the .500 mark at 16-18 on the season.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 1-4 2R HR RBI BB

Aaron Bracho 1-4 R HR RBI

Petey Halpin 2-3 R BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 2B RBI

Connor Kokx 1-3 BB

Aaron Davenport 5.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 3BB 6SO (W)

Cade Smith 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Will Dion would earn the win with another strong outing as his outstanding start to the season continued. Dion would only allow one run over five innings of work striking out six Red Sox batters.

The offense was the story however as the put-up double digit runs for the second straight game against Salem. Over the last two games combined the Hillcats have hung 22 runs on Salem pitching on 28 hits in their two wins.

Lynchburg would be led by Milan Tolentino Wednesday night who would drive in three runs on the night on three doubles. Tolentino now has 11 doubles on the season and has his average back up to .379 on the year after going through a little mini-slump last week.

The Hillcats would also get multi-hit games from Dayan Frias, Yordys Valdes and Will Bartlett who each had two hits apiece.

With the win Lynchburg improves to 19-15 on the season. Since starting the year 3-8 they Hillcats have won 16 of there last 23 games.

Top Performers:

Milan Tolentino 3-5 R 3(2B) 3RBI

Dayan Frias 2-5 2R 2B RBI

Yordys Valdes 2-6 R 3B RBI

Will Bartlett 2-3 2B RBI BB

Isaiah Greene 1-4 2R 2B BB

Joe Donovan 1-4 R RBI

Luis Durango 1-4 RBI BB

Will Dion 5.0(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 0BB 6SO

Brauny Munoz 3.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 0BB 5SO

