Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Fans 10 Lynchburg Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Just three games on tap Tuesday for the Cleveland Guardians affiliates as Columbus who was the only team that played on Memorial Day got the night off.

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

After a Brayan Rocchio single in the first inning RubberDucks Micah Pries would step up drive him home on his fifth home run of the season. Unfortunately for Akron it would be the only runs they would push across the plate as Richmond would shut them out the rest of the game.

The Ducks starter Hunter Gaddis would make two mistakes in the game once in the third inning giving up a two-run home run and the fifth inning on a solo home run which eventually proved to be the winning run. Gaddis would look dominate despite the costly home runs striking out 10 Flying Squirrels over his five and two thirds' innings of work.

Gaddis with the 10 strikeouts would end up with 49 in the month of May to lead all minor league baseball. He now has 64 on the season which only trail his teammate Logan Allen for the most in the Guardians organization with 65.

With the 3-to-2 loss Akron falls to 27-19 on the season.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Bo Naylor 1-4 2B BB

Jose Tena 1-4 3B

Jonathan Engelmann 1-3 BB

Hunter Gaddis 5.2(IP) 4H 3R 3ER 2BB 10SO

Andrew Misiaszek 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County trailed 3-to-0 in the top of the first inning before their first at bat getting to starter Tanner Bibee who had his first rough start of the season.

The Captains would respond however putting up five runs in the bottom half of the inning two coming off the bat of Ray Delgado who would hit his second home run of the year. Delgado has been swinging a hot bat of late putting up a .400 average over his current four game hitting streak.

With the game tied at 6-to-6 in the seventh Lake County's Angel Martinez who had reached earlier in the inning on a walk would score the eventual winning run on a throwing error by the Whitecaps first baseman .

The Captains bullpen combination of Randy Labaut and Zach Hart would hold West Michigan scoreless over the final two innings with Labaut picking up his fifth win of the season and Hart his second save.

Top Performers:

Ray Delgado 2-4 R HR 2RBI

Christian Cairo 3-4 R RBI SB

Angel Martinez 1-3 2R RBI BB SB

Joe Naranjo 1-3 2R RBI 2BB

Connor Kokx 1-3 R 2B 2BB

Alexfri Planez 1-4 2B RBI

Damon Casetta-Stubbs 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 0SO

Randy Labaut 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 1SO (W)

Zach Hart 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Jack Leftwich continued his tremendous start to his pro-career in 2022 striking out a career high 10 batters against a very good Mudcats offense. Leftwich would only allow one run on three hits lowering his ERA to 1.97 on the season with Lynchburg.

Heading now to the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied at two runs apiece with two outs the Hillcats would get a single by Victor Planchart then Dayan Frias would come up clutch with his first triple of the season to give Lynchburg a 3-to-2 lead.

The next batter up Richard Paz would single to give the Hillcats an insurance run driving home Frias from third making it a 4-to-2 game.

Lynchburg reliever Elvis Jerez would come on in the ninth inning to record the final three outs earning his fourth save of the season.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 1-2 R 3B 2RBI BB

Jake Fox 1-3 2R BB SB

Richard Paz 1-3 RBI

Jose Burgos 2-4 SB

Victor Planchart 1-4 R

Jack Leftwich 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 10SO

Yeury Gervacio 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

Elvis Jerez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (SV)

-----

-----

