Guardians Farm Report: Lake County And Lynchburg Suffer Playoff Defeats Tuesday

Three of the four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Tuesday with Akron's season ending on Sunday. Columbus would have their game suspended by rain in top of the 11th inning and will be completed Wednesday.

Triple-A Columbus

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would drop game two Tuesday night to South Bend evening the Midwest League championship series at one game apiece.

The Captains would take an early 1-to-0 lead over the Cubs in the first inning on a Milan Tolentino sacrifice fly scoring Joe Naranjo who had walked to lead off the inning.

South Bend would tie the game up at 1-to-1 in the top of the fourth inning knocking Lake County starter Tommy Mace out of the game. Mace would allow just the one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over three and two thirds' innings.

The Captains would retake the lead in their half of the fourth inning on a base hit by catcher Micael Ramirez making it a 2-to-1 ballgame.

In the sixth inning the Cubs would plate a run on a throwing error by Captains catcher Ramirez tying the game back up at two runs apiece.

South Bend would take the lead on an RBI single by Luis Verdugo in the top of the 7th inning. Leading 3-to-2 now in the ninth inning Pete Crow-Armstrong would launch a solo home run off Lake County reliever Trey Benton making it a 4-to-2 ballgame.

The Captains would attempt a comeback in the bottom of the ninth getting a sacrifice fly off the bat of Joe Naranjo cutting the lead to 4-to-3. Lake County had a runner on second still with just one out but the Cubs would get the next two batters to ground out and pop up to end the game.

Game three series finale winner takes all is set for Wednesday night at Lake County at 7:00pm.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 2-3 R RBI BB

Micael Ramirez 1-3 BB

Christian Cairo 1-4 R SB

Connor Kokx 2-4

Tommy Mace 3.2(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg drops game two of the Carolina League championship series Tuesday night handing Charleston their second straight league title as they take the first two games of the best of three game series.

Charleston held a slim 1-to-0 lead over Lynchburg until the top of the sixth when they would get to Hillcats starter Trenton Denholm for three runs knocking him out of the game. They would go onto score four runs total in the inning making it a 5-to-0 ballgame.

The RiverDogs starter JJ Goss would hold the Hillcats hitless through the first five innings until Jordan Brown would break it up with a base hit to lead off the sixth for Lynchburg.

The Hillcats would finally put a run on the board in the seventh inning ending the shutout on a solo home run by center fielder Isaiah Greene making it a 5-to-1 game.

Still in the seventh inning after catcher Richard Paz reached on a base hit right fielder Jordan Brown would connect on a RBI triple for his second hit of the game cutting the RiverDogs lead to 5-to-2.

Charleston would respond in their very next at bat in the top of the eighth scoring a run on a sacrifice fly pushing their lead back up to four runs at 6-to-2.

Lynchburg would load the bases with two outs in the bottom half of the inning but fail to score.

The RiverDogs would set the Hillcats down in order in the ninth capturing the Carolina League championship.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 1-4 R HR RBI

Jordan Brown 2-4 3B RBI

Dayan Frias 0-2 2BB

Richard Paz 1-4 R

Jake Fox 1-3

Trenton Denholm 5.1(IP) 7H 4R 4ER 0BB 4SO

