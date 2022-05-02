Guardians Farm Report: Noel Homers For Second Straight Day In Captains Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Almost a clean sweep down on the farm Sunday as Columbus, Akron and Lake County all take home wins.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

With the Clippers and Bats tied 7-to-7 in the series finale Sunday Columbus Mitchell Tolman came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out and would send everyone home on a opposite field walk-off home run. The home run was Tolman's third hit of the day and second home run of the season. Columbus improves to 16-8 on the season with the win.

Columbus catcher Gavin Collins had a nice game with three hits driving in two runs. Both Oscar Gonzalez and David Fry each had multi-hit games with two hits apiece while Will Benson reached base three times on a double, walk and hit by pitch.

Clippers Adam Scott was only able to go two and two thirds' innings in his start allowing three runs, one earned while striking out four.

Top Performers:

Mitchell Tolman 3-5 3R HR 2RBI

Gavin Collins 3-3 R 2RBI

David Fry 2-3 2R 2B BB

Will Benson 1-3 R 2B RBI BB

Oscar Gonzalez 2-5

Alex Young 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron takes home their fourth straight win over Altoona improving to 11-10 on the year behind impressive outings by Hunter Gaddis and Joey Cantillo in the game holding the Curve to one run over nine innings of work.

Gaddis would start the game for the RubberDucks allowing just one unearned run over five innings walking none and striking out seven. Cantillo a starter as well was piggybacking with Gaddis Sunday came on in relief to throw four scoreless innings striking out four and earn the win.

With the game tied at 1-to-1 in the sixth inning Jose Tena would drive home two runs on his first home run on the season to give the RubberDucks a 3-1 lead. Daniel Schneeman would provide an insurance run in the 8th inning on his first home run on the year as well.

Top performers:

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 0BB 7SO

Joey Cantillo 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

Jose Tena 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Daniel Schneemann 2-4 2R HR RBI

Brayan Rocchio 2-4

George Valera 2-4

Julian Escobedo 1-3 2B

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains started off the first inning with a bang scoring three runs on two home runs off Lansing starter Osvaldo Berrios. With one on and one out in the inning outfielder Petey Halpin would drive home two on his first home run of the season.

Third Baseman Jhonkensy Noel would follow Halpin with a home run of his own going back-to-back to give Lake County a 3-to-0 lead. The home run for Noel was his sixth of the season which now ties him for the most in the organization with Columbus outfielder Oscar Gonzalez.

The Lugnuts would tie up the game at 3-to-3 until Captains outfielder Korey Holland would drive home the eventual winning run in the 7th inning on an RBI triple scoring catcher Micael Ramirez.

Starter Tommy Mace would give Lake County five strong innings allowing just one run on three hits in the game. Hunter Stanley piggybacking with Mace would earn the win striking out six over four innings giving up two runs. The Captains improve to 10-11 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

Petey Halpin 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R HR RBI

Korey Holland 1-3 3B RBI

Joe Naranjo 2-4 2B

Tommy Mace 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 0SO

Hunter Stanley 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 1BB 6SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats offense was stymied by Red Sox pitching Sunday as they were shutout on only two hits in the game. It was only Lynchburg's second loss over their last 10 games whose record now stands at 11-10 on the year.

Milan Tolentino did reach base twice in the game on a base hit and a walk. Tolentino is hitting an even .400 on the season now over his first 16 games. Dayan Frias would provide the only other hit for Lynchburg.

Right hander Reid Johnston pitched well throwing four scoreless innings striking out five coming on for starter Franco Aleman in the fifth inning.

Top Performers:

Milan Tolentino 1-2 BB

Dayan Frias 1-4

Reid Johnston 4.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 2BB 5SO

Franco Aleman 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 3BB 4SO

