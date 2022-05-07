Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Hits One Of Four Clippers Home Runs On Friday

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only two Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Friday with both Lake County and Lynchburg postponed due to rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus Clippers had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs but would come up just short as first baseman David Fry would strikeout to end the game.

Fry did have a tremendous day prior to the strikeout as he drove in three runs with two coming on his fifth home run of the season. Columbus also got home runs from Oscar Gonzalez, Mitchell Tolman and Trenton Brooks in the game.

Omaha would get to Columbus starter Tobias Myers early as he struggled with his command walking four and giving up seven runs five earned over just three and a third innings. With the loss the Clippers fall to 18-10 on the year.

Top Performers:

Oscar Gonzalez 3-5 3R HR RBI

David Fry 3-5 R 2B HR 3RBI

Trenton Brooks 1-3 2R HR 2RBI 2BB

Mitchell Tolman 2-3 R HR RBI BB

Tyler Freeman 2-5 2B RBI

Aaron Pinto 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron scored three runs in the top of the first inning and that's all they would need as starter Joey Cantillo two relievers Andrew Misiaszek and Kyle Marman. The three would combine to shutout Richmond allowing just four hits walking none and striking out 10 in the game.

Cantillo has been impressive over his last two starts throwing nine scoreless innings allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. For the season Cantillo now has 29 strikeouts over 20 innings sporting a fine 3.15 ERA.

The Ducks three runs in the first inning came on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, a hit by pitch with the bases loaded and finally an RBI single by Daniel Schneemann. With the win Akron improved to 12-13 on the year.

Top Performers:

Joey Cantillo 5.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO (W)

Andrew Misiaszek 3.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Kyle Marman 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO (SV)

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 R BB SB

Jose Tena 1-3 R BB SB

Daniel Schneemann 1-4 RBI

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County at Dayton (Postponed Rain)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg (Postponed Rain)

