Cleveland Guardians 2022-23 International Signing Day Preview

The Cleveland Guardians are currently linked to 24 players for their 2022 international signing class that are set to sign on Sunday January 15, 2023. The Guardians are one of eight teams to receive a Competitive Balance A selection which comes with a total pool allotment of $5,825,500 for the signing period.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the international signing period used to begin on July 2, but now begins on January 15 of every season. An international player is eligible to sign with a Major League team between January 15 and December 15, 2023. He must turn 16 before he signs. In practical terms, that means players born between September 1, 2005, and August 31, 2006, are eligible to sign.

Cleveland tends to go with a position player-heavy approach internationally while utilizing the MLB Draft to restock their system with top arms. Position players are considered the safest route usually in the international market especially due to the age and projection as most of the players signed are just 16-to-17 years old.

The Guardians revamped their International Scouting Department not too long ago and so far, it looks like it's paying off producing lots of high-level talent over the past five years. Four players from the 2017 class are already on the 40-man roster as well as one from the 2018 class to date.

Here are just some of the talented international players signed since 2017 alone by the Guardians organization.

2017 Class

Jhonkensy Noel (40-man) - 1B/3B/OF

Alexfri Planez - OF

Brayan Rocchio (40-man) - 2B/SS

Jose Tena (40-man) - 2B/SS

George Valera (40-man) - OF

2018 Class

Jorge Burgos - OF

Dayan Frias - 2B/SS

Angel Martinez (40-man) - 2B/SS

Gabriel Rodriguez - 3B/SS

Junior Sanquintin - 1B

2019 Class

Wuilfredo Antunez - OF

Juan Benjamin - 2B/SS

Maick Collado - 1B/3B

Luis Durango Jr. - OF

Yorman Gomez - RHP

Lexer Saduy - OF

2020 Class

Austin Aldeano - RHP

Frank Alduey - 2B/SS

Angel Genao - 2B/SS

Robert Lopez - C

Manuel Mejias - C

2021 Class

Yanki Jean-Baptiste - SS/3B

Jose Cedeno - C

Jaison Chourio - OF

Jose Gomez - OF

Victor Izturis - C

Alberto Menedez - 2B/SS

Rafael Ramirez Jr. - 2B/SS

Now onto the 2022 class that is headlined by a talented and very athletic 16-year-old Dominican switch-hitting shortstop Welbyn Francisca who is set to sign for $1.375MM. Two other top names in the signing class are 17-year-old outfielder Yerlin Luis signing for $850K out of the Dominican Republic and 17-year-old shortstop Jose Marcano signing for $800K out of Venezuela.

Welbyn Francisca - SS

16-years-old

Ht: 5’10; Wt: 175

B/T: S/R

Romana, Dominican Republic

HYL Baseball Academy

Francisca has huge upside and is currently ranked as the 5th best overall international prospect by Fangraphs, 22nd by Baseball America and 28th by MLBPipeline.

Considered one of the most exciting and advanced bats in the class. He has a chance to be a plus hitter with outstanding bat to ball skills from both sides of the plate and the ability to barrel up balls consistently throughout the zone. As he fills out more and matures, he has the possibility to add power to his game especially with his tremendous bat speed.

Francisca possesses outstanding speed and has posted double plus run times and could potentially develop into a base-stealer. His quickness and athletic ability along with plus instincts allow him to cover a lot of ground on defense. His arm is considered close to plus and he should be able to stay at shortstop as he advances through the system, but he could easily transition to second base.

Yerlin Luis - OF

17-years-old

Ht: 5'10; Wt: 160

B/T: S/R

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

JP Baseball Academy

Luis comes in ranked as the 22nd best overall prospect by Fangraphs and 37th by MLBPipeline.