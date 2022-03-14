Cleveland Guardians minor league spring training opened up last Monday out in Goodyear, Arizona. As the future of the organization prepares to launch their 2022 season, there’s no better time to bring you the Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects for the upcoming 2022 season.

Articles will publish every two days with ten players covered in each story. Today's rankings will cover prospects 41-50, while 31-40 will come out on Wednesday and so on until we debut our final top 10 list on Tuesday, March 22.

Triple-A Columbus is set to open up on April 5th while Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg will all begin their seasons on April 8th.

The Guardians are widely regarded as having one of the deepest farm systems in all of baseball. So deep, in fact, that it was very difficult to trim the list down to just 50 players I think could have an impact at the MLB level. I probably could easily have ended up listing 75 or more players.

I am implementing the Fangraphs future value grading scale which you will be able to locate under each player video. Future Value is a grade on the 20-80 scale that maps to anticipated annual WAR production during the player’s first six years of service.

My rankings are based off seeing the players live, watching video and having conversations with other evaluators and writers. While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not an end-all-be-all in terms of who make it eventually to the major leagues. Remember, Jose Ramirez was never a top 100 prospect nationally and Zach Plesac wasn't even a top 30 prospect in the Guardians organization.

The ultimate goal here is to inform our readers and give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that they can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.

No. 50 Nick Mikolajchak - RHP

2021 Stats

Mikolajchak is the only reliever in the top 50 I have included. The organization has graduated many of its top relievers to the majors the last couple of years in Clase, Sandlin, Karinchak, etc. Mikolajchak was having a solid season at Akron in 2021 until he went down with injury at the beginning of July. He returned to the mound after missing nearly a month, but struggled and was not the same pitcher as he was at the beginning of the year.

Mikolajchak offers a four-pitch mix out of the bullpen that includes a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. His fastball has been clocked up to 97 mph but usually sits 91-94. His best secondary pitch is an 80-83 mph slider that he mixes up well in combination with his fastball. He primarily uses his curve and changeup just to give a hitter a different look.

He has above average command of all four pitches to go along with above average control - a very key component to have if he does pitch in higher leverage spots eventually in the majors.

If he is 100 percent healthy, Mikolajchak should start the 2022 at Columbus. He also has a shot of making his MLB debut at some point in 2022. His MLB ceiling is a future back-end bullpen arm while floor would be middle innings reliever.

No. 49 Hunter Gaddis - RHP

2021 Stats

Gaddis is an imposing figure on the bump from his 6-foot-5 frame along with his short arm action that operates out a 3/4 slot. Gaddis dominated competition in his pro-debut back in 2019. Last year was a very odd year statistically. He only allowed 83 hits and 28 walks over 97.1 innings while striking out 127 batters with a solid 4.16 ERA. He did however have a 5.04 FIP (fielding independent pitching) and allowed 20 home runs in just 20 starts.

Gaddis brings a four-pitch arsenal to the mound comprised of a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup. His fastball sits around 91-94 mph, but he can occasionally run it up to 95-96. His slider might be his best pitch especially against right-handed batters. The pitch shows late break and creates lots on swings and misses. His changeup is considered above average and plays well of his fastball. His 12-6 curveball is considered his fourth best pitch, but has potential to improve.

He has terrific control of all four pitches and has shown the ability to throw them for strikes at any point of the count.

Gaddis will most likely begin the 2022 season at Akron, but I could easily see him returning to Lake County to start the year solely because of the outstanding starting pitching depth throughout the organization.

No. 48 Adam Scott - LHP

2021 Stats

Scott got off to a late start in 2021 rehabbing from an injury prior to spring training. He did not pitch in an actual game until July 3rd of last year. Scott pitched very well at Akron over 11 starts posting a 3.49 ERA while striking out 60 over his 49.0 innings pitched. He was promoted to Columbus on Sept. 14 in which he finished the year making three more starts but did not find the same success he had enjoyed at Akron.

Scott has a big frame, in which he throws from 3/4 angle. He possesses a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup. His fastball usually sits lows 90's but has been up to 94. His best pitch is his slider, which grades above average; it sits 83-85 mph with good late break. His curveball and changeup are both average to below average low usage pitches.

He heavily relies on his fastball and slider in his starts partly because he can command and control them better than his other two pitches. If he can continue to develop both his curveball and his changeup, he could potentially become a fifth or emergency starter in the majors. His best chance to earn an MLB promotion may be out of the pen where he can solely rely on just his fastball and slider.

No. 47 Angel Genao - SS

2021 Stats

Genao was one of the organization's top international signings of 2021 signing for $1,175,000 dollars. He made his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League last year. Genao finished the 2021 season with an incredible 37 game on-base streak.

Genao has an advanced bat for his age with outstanding plate discipline. He drew 36 walks to just 29 strikeouts over his 46 games last year. The teen features a loose and smooth swing and has shown the ability to use the entire field. As he continues to mature, he should develop more power as he fills out his frame.

He should stick at shortstop in the future as he shows solid footwork along with soft hands and an arm that projects to be above average as he gets stronger. He shows good range due to his above average speed. Has ability to make all the plays.

Genao will most likely start his 2022 season in the Arizona Complex League. It's way too early to determine what his role might be in the future, but he has one of the higher ceilings amongst all younger prospects in the organization.

No. 46 Micah Pries - 1B/OF

2021 Stats

Pries had to wait a while to make his pro-debut after being drafted in the 13th Round in the 2019 MLB draft. An injury prevented him from playing in 2019, then the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season. He was very impressive across three levels which included some rehab time for an injury during the 2021 season in the Arizona Complex League. He was promoted to Akron's playoff roster after the regular season.

Pries is a big kid at 6-foot-4 with projectable power along with a good eye at the plate. In his final year of collegiate ball, he hit more home runs (18) than he struck out (16). He was a bit older for the levels he played at last year, so may have some concerns about continued production as he advances against older tougher competition.

He has very good tools including his speed in which he grades out as an above average runner. He split time mostly between left field and first base in 2021.

Pries has a chance to start the 2022 season with Akron or could be sent to Lake County where he finished the 2021 regular season. He is an intriguing bat to keep an eye on and could possibly be a nice left-handed platoon bat as a corner outfielder or at first base.

No. 45 Jake Fox - SS

2021 Stats

Fox was just one of two positions players the organization selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. The third-round pick out of Florida made his pro debut in the Arizona Complex League where he showed off his offensive upside hitting .405 in the 13 games, he played in.

Fox has an advanced bat with solid plate discipline. He has a very quick bat which could eventually more power as he continues to mature. He has a good eye and patient approach.

He shows above average speed on the field and bases. Fox has an average arm which may eventually land him at second base. He is a very instinctive player which helps him get the best out of current skill set.

Fox should start the 2022 season at Lynchburg. His potential ceiling at the MLB level is an offensive minded starting middle infielder most likely at second base.

No. 44 Jorge Burgos - OF

2021 Stats

Burgos really exploded onto the scene last year, splitting time in the Arizona Rookie League and Lynchburg. Before his promotion to Lynchburg, he was leading the ACL with a .353 average over his first 31 games. A 2019 International signee, Burgos was not considered one of the top players of the signing class at the time and is a bit of a sleeper.

Burgos uses the whole field and along with his mature approach and high contact rate that helps him hit for a higher average. Currently he displays gap power, and his overall power projection may be his only weakness in his hit tool.

He has average to above average speed, but has an above average baseball IQ which helps him on the base paths. He has just an average arm on defense.

Burgos should either start the 2022 season back with Lynchburg where he only played in 23 games last year or he could move up to Lake County. Burgos ceiling could be an average MLB regular at a corner outfield position or a 4th outfielder.

No. 43 Luis Durango Jr. - OF

2021 Stats

Durango Jr. has baseball bloodlines as his father Luis Durango Sr. played in parts of three seasons in the majors with San Diego and Houston between 2009-2011. Durango Jr. signed out of Panama in July 2019 and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020. He made his pro-debut in 2021 in the Arizona Complex League skipping over the Dominican Summer League.

Durango had an outstanding debut at the plate and was one of the younger players in the Arizona Complex League in 2021. He has a very good eye and a mature approach for his age. His one issue is future power projection at 5-foot-10 and just 135 pounds. Though he did hit 3 HR's over 46 games in 2021.

His best overall grade is his speed which grades out around 70 on an 80-grade scale. Durango led the Arizona Rookie League with 28 stolen bases last year. He has tremendous outfield range to go with an average to above arm.

Durango Jr. doesn't turn 19 until early April and most likely starts the 2022 season with Lynchburg. His possible MLB ceiling is as a starting CF and speedy leadoff hitter.

No. 42 Will Benson - OF

2021 Stats

Benson got off to a tremendous start at the plate for Akron in 2021 earning a well-deserved promotion to Columbus in late August. However, he struggled to make the transition during 27 games with the Clippers to finish the season.

Benson has four above average tools in his arsenal including his tremendous power. If he squares up a ball, it can travel a very long way ... the problem remains "if" as his contact and strikeout rate continue to plague him at the plate. He does have very good patience and walks a lot which helps his overall offensive production as his average hovers in the low .200's in his career.

Another above average tool is his speed which helps him cover tremendous ground in the outfield and on the bases. He can handle all three outfield positions and has an above average arm.

Currently the only thing holding Benson back from reaching the majors is his hit tool. Although he does have power, he needs to prove he can make enough contact against advanced pitching to move up. Benson likely starts the 2022 season at Columbus. His MLB future currently is most likely as a platoon or reserve player.

No. 41 Jose Fermin - INF

2021 Stats

Fermin had a little bit of a down year at the plate for his standards in 2021, but did deal with an injury that had him miss a couple weeks in July. He has terrific hand/eye coordination and bat control. Fermin has very little power projection, but does have the ability to spray the ball to all fields. His mature approach at the plate along with his contact-oriented swing and pitch recognition should help him as he continues to move through the system.

Fermin has the speed to make an impact on the bases though his stolen bases dropped significantly in 2021 to just four compared to 28 the previous year in 2019. As a defender his best position is most likely second base due to his average arm strength, but he can handle shortstop and third base if needed.

Overall, Fermin is a smart mature player who doesn’t have many weaknesses in all facets of his game, but he also doesn’t really excel at any as well. He has a very high baseball IQ and works hard and gets the most out of his skill set.

Look for him to start the 2022 season either at Akron or Columbus. His MLB future is most likely as a utility infielder.

-----

