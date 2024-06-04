Former All-Star Now Looking For New Team, But Mariners Don't Seem Like Fit
The Miami Marlins have designated former major league All-Star Avisail Garcia for assignment on Tuesday, per a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN:
Outfielder Avisail Garcia is being designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN.
Garcia is in the third year of a four-year, $53 million contract. The Marlins will eat nearly $24 million on the deal.
The 32-year-old native of Venezuela is in the 13th year of his career with the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Marlins. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 2017 and has hit 20 homers or more in two different seasons in his career. However, he's fallen off dramatically in the last three years. He hit just .224 with eight homers in 2022, then hit .185 in 2023 and is hitting .240 with just two homers this year.
In addition to lesser production, he's also less available. Garcia played only 98 games in 2022 and 37 in 2023. He's played just 18 this year.
Despite his prior resume and and likely affordability (he can be had for the league minimum assuming he clears waivers and isn't traded for), Garcia does not seem like a fit for the Mariners.
The M's already have Mitch Haniger as a right-handed outfield bat with questionable defensive skills, and they already have Haniger, Mitch Garver and a slew of others rotating through the designated hitter spot.
Furthermore, the newly-signed Victor Robles is there to play defense and run in late-game situations, something Garcia isn't fit to do at this point in his career.
So while the name breeds familiarity, it just doesn't make sense.
The Mariners will play the Athletics on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) JP Crawford hangs out with Grammy-nominated band before Sunday's game
2) Three up, three down for the M's at the offday
3) Mariners pitching is the best of any home team in baseball