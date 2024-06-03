Mariners Make Smart Move By Bringing in Former WS Champ to Fill Specific Role
On Monday, it was made public that the Seattle Mariners are signing former Washington Nationals' outfielder Victor Robles. His acquisition is the corresponding move from when outfielder Jonatan Clase was sent down to Triple-A earlier in the day.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
The Mariners are indeed in the process of finalizing a deal with Victor Robles. Like it as a low risk/reward signing. Clase can benefit from playing everyday in the minors. Should see Robles in Oakland.
This is a good move for the exact reason that Drayer indicates.
Clase, who is just 22 years old and the No. 10 prospect in the organization, needs to play every day. He's gotten only 34 at-bats through two separate stints with the big league club this year. He has only three at-bats since May 27 and has been used almost exclusively in pinch-running and short-side platoon situations.
If that's the way the M's see the last roster spot, then it makes sense to give it Robles. The 27-year-old is hitting just .120 this season through 25 at-bats, but he comes in with a former top prospect pedigree and a bit of a resume. He hit 17 homers for Washington and drove in 65 runs during the 2019 season when the Nationals won the World Series. If this role is going to only play sparingly, then it makes sense to give it to him. The M's are also on the hook for only the prorated league minimum salary that Robles is owed, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
Because the 40-man roster is full, the team will need to remove someone in order to get Robles on board.
The Mariners are currently 34-27 and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the A's on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
