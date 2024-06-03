The Mariners Have the Best Pitching at Home of Any Team in Baseball
The Seattle Mariners, fresh off a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, now have the best pitching staff of any team in baseball when playing in their home ballpark.
Per Mariners' radio personality Gary Hill Jr. on social media:
The Mariners are 21-11 at home this year.
2.61 ERA is the best home ERA in MLB
Highest K%- 27.4%
Lowest BB%- 5.6%
Lowest AVG- .195
Lowest OBP- .245
Lowest SLG- .310
The M's starting staff of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller is known as one of the best in baseball, but the relief corps, anchored by Andres Munoz, has been mostly solid as well. Munoz is in position to potentially be an All-Star, with his 12 saves and 1.42 ERA through 25.1 innings.
As the Mariners look to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2002 this season, it's imperative that they continue to play well at home. Playing well at home is about the most important thing you can do in a baseball season - outside of playing well in the division. The Mariners are 12-4 against AL West opponents, having just gone 6-1 through the Houston Astros and the Angels.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will get another crack at an AL West opponent on Tuesday when they start a new series against the Oakland Athletics. Unfortunately, that series will be on the road so the M's need to hope that this great pitching continues to travel.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
