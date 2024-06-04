JP Crawford Hangs Out with Grammy Nominated Band Before Game on Sunday
Seattle Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford spent some time before Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels hanging out with "The Wailers," a Grammy-nominated reggaetón band.
The group posted a picture on social media, with Crawford gifting the band one of his bats:
Exciting day! The Wailers visited the Seattle Mariners, and JP Crawford gifted Aston Barrett Jr. a baseball bat! Thanks for the warm welcome and amazing memories! #TheWailers #SeattleMariners #JPcrawford @Mariners @jp_crawford
"The Wailers" are a spinoff of Bob Marley's original group "Bob Marley and the Wailers." They recently made a comeback and are currently touring.
For more on the band, this comes from their website:
In 2020, The Wailers made a comeback with their new album, “One World,” produced by Emilio Estefan. The first single, “One World, One Prayer”, is a powerful anthem for unity, love, and inclusivity, and features a blend of Jamaican reggae and urban Latin music. The track includes international sensation Farruko, Jamaican icon Shaggy, and members of the Marley family, including Cedella and Skip Marley.
The Wailers’ long-awaited album, “One World”, earned a 2021 Grammy® nomination for Best Reggae Album, marking the band’s first recording in 25 years.
Crawford went 0-for-4 in the win, but he has put together a solid stretch, hitting .241 over his last 15 games. He had a grand slam in the 9-0 win over the Angels on Saturday.
The Mariners are currently 34-27 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Oakland Athletics in Oakland.
