M's at the Off Day: Three Up, Three Down
The Seattle Mariners hit the Monday off day at 34-27 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 4.0 games in the division and have now won six of their last seven games.
As we will do every single Mariners' off day for the rest of the season, here's a look at three things we're high on, and three things we're down on at the moment.
UP: Playing at home....
The Mariners are currently 21-11 at home this season, compared to 13-16 away from T-Mobile Park. If you are going to win this league, you have to be able to win at home, and the M's have been able to thus far. They now have two sweeps this season, against the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels, with both coming at home.
Per Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners' radio broadcast:
UP: The historic pitching staff over the weekend...
The Mariners' starting staff allowed no runs in the entire three-game series against the Angels. Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller each went 6.0 scoreless innings, while Luis Castillo went 7.0 on Sunday. It's the first time in team history that the M's have done this over a three-game series.
You can read more about it here:
UP: Navigating a challenging schedule...
The M's are coming off a stretch in which they just played 17 games in 17 days... After a 4-6 road trip through Baltimore, the Yankees, and Nationals, they went 6-1 at home against Houston and Los Angeles. To go 10-7 through that stretch is certainly a success.
DOWN: Josh Rojas
After carrying the M's offense through much of April and early May, Rojas is hitting just .149 over his last 15 games. Though he had a double on Sunday, he has no home runs and two RBI only through that same time period.
DOWN: Dom Canzone
The 26-year-old is getting time on the strong side platoon in the outfield and isn't making the most of it right now. Hitting just .118 over his last 15 games, Canzone is down to .174 for the season. He's now struck out 22 times in 69 at-bats this season and routinely flails at pitches off the plate.
DOWN: Cal Raleigh
It's hard to criticize Raleigh because of what he does in the power department and with the pitching staff, but over the last 15 games, he's hitting just .160 with one home run and nine RBI. He's struck out 21 times in those 15 games and the M's need him to be a focal point of the center of the offense.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday against the Athletics. First pitch from Oakland is 6:40 p.m. PT.
