J.P. Crawford Remains Out as Mariners Drop Lineup Ahead of Rubber Match With Twins

SEATTLE — The Mariners have released their lineup for Wednesday afternoon's rubber match with the Twins. Here's how they'll stack up against right-handed starter Sonny Gray:

2B Adam Frazier 1B Ty France CF Julio Rodríguez 3B Eugenio Suárez DH Jesse Winker SS Dylan Moore C Luis Torrens RF Taylor Trammell LF Sam Haggerty

SP Marco Gonzales

J.P. Crawford (flu-like symptoms) will miss his second game in a row, with Moore taking on shortstop duties again. Winker is back in the lineup after getting Tuesday night off for rest, but he's been dropped from the leadoff spot and into the No. 5 hole as the team's designated hitter. Cal Raleigh also gets a much-needed day off after catching back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday.

With a win, the Mariners will take their fifth series in six tries and claim the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. PT and will be exclusively streamed on YouTube.

