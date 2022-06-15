Mariners Minute: Down Two Bats, M's Hit Pair of Homers to Topple Twins in 5-0 Shutout

SEATTLE — No J.P. Crawford or Jesse Winker? No problem, said the Mariners on Tuesday night, shutting the Twins out in a 5-0 final at T-Mobile Park.

Through three innings, Seattle had failed to record a hit off Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. But in the bottom of the fourth, centerfielder Julio Rodríguez quickly rectified that with his 10th double of the season, followed up by a two-run home run off the bat of third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

The following frame, first baseman Ty France got on the board with a two-run shot of his own, extending the Mariners' lead to 4-0 and sending Ryan packing after 4.2 innings pitched. They later tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, with left fielder Sam Haggerty—playing in place of the absent Crawford—doubling home shortstop Dylan Moore, who walked to lead off the inning and subsequently stole second.

In all, Seattle tallied six hits, three walks and struck out six times—a far better performance from the offense than its past two outings, and without two of its best hitters to boot.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert was awarded the win, throwing 6.0 scoreless innings while striking out six, walking one and surrendering four hits. It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Stetson product, however. He gave up nine hard-hit balls and generated just nine swings and misses, though 30 percent of his pitches resulted in a called strike or whiff. He found himself in trouble during the fourth and sixth innings but was able to maneuver his way out of both jams unscathed.

From there, relievers Erik Swanson, Diego Castillo and Matthew Festa carried the load and allowed just one baserunner—a ninth-inning walk issued by Festa—the rest of the way, closing the door on the Twins for the Mariners' first win since Saturday and their first shutout since May 31 against the Orioles.

Next up: a quick turnaround for the Mariners, who will send left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales out to face right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins in tomorrow's rubber match. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. PT and the game will only be available to stream on YouTube.

