Josh Rojas Made an Incredible Play That Helped Save Win For Mariners on Friday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night 2-1 at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's are 49-41 on the season. Through 90 games played, they lead the Houston Astros by 2.0 games in the American League West.
Seattle is working to get to the playoffs again after a year off in 2023. They are trying to win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
In Friday's win, the M's had multiple heroes: Luke Raley hit a two-run double to produce the only offense and Luis Castillo got the win after throwing 6.2 superb innings on the mound.
And Josh Rojas made an incredible play in the top of the ninth inning that shouldn't go unnoticed. You can view it below:
That play was massive for a few reasons. First, it was the second out of the inning and pulled the M's one out closer to a win. Second, it kept Bo Bichette, a generally good runner, off the bases in a one-run game. Third, it kept Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from coming to the plate with a chance to give the Blue Jays the lead.
Noted Mariners "X" user @MarinerMuse pointed out on social media that only seven players have a higher outs above average than Rojas this year. That proves just how good he's been all season.
Rojas has been invaluable to the M's this season on multiple fronts. His defense has been top notch and offensively, he helped get the team through some serious dry spells in mid-April. He's hitting .259 this season, which may not seem that high, but it's the highest among M's regulars. He was acquired last season around the trade deadline in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Mariners will play the Blue Jays again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
