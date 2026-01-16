If the Mariners mix in a Redbird reliever, a deal could still be struck with St. Louis

The Seattle Mariners are bound and determined to strike some kind of deal with St. Louis before the offseason is over. For weeks, they have mixed and matched, trying to get a trade of infielder Brendan Donovan completed. Now, the answer to their problems could come down to simple addition.

The Mariners are interested in both Donovan and reliever JoJo Romero from the Cardinals. Donovan, an All-Star in 2025, is highly valued for his versatility, while Romero has been one of the best in MLB at what he does. He's a left-handed reliever whose much more than a mere 'specialist'. He could fill several roles in the Seattle bullpen, if needed.

Romero had an impressive performance with the Redbirds in 2025. He appeared in 65 games, tossing 61 innings, while posting a 2.07 ERA, with eight saves, 55 strikeouts, and a1.25 WHIP. He was devastating against left-handed hitters, holding them to just a .105 batting average. If he were to become a Mariner, he would give the team a magnificent mix of southpaw relievers, alongside Gabe Speier and Jose Ferrer.

Putting together a deal

Any deal that would add a valuable reliever like Romero to the roster is going to require some serious 'give back' from Seattle. To add in Donovan and acquire both of those two proven, veteran players in the same trade would likely require a highly-rated prospect like Lazaro Montes or Michael Arroyo, along with a couple lower level minor leaguers.

Some sort of package deal, including someone that St. Louis could promote almost immediately, would likely do the trick. But at this point, who knows? The two teams have been deadlocked for quite some time now, and the Cards continue to consider other offers. The M's will have to part with one of their treasured prospects if they have any hope of securing Donovan... or Romero, for that matter.

It's not clear of the Mariners want to go that far in terms of the currency they've established in young talent. But with a chance to finally take a leap forward and make it to the World Series for the first time in franchise history, it might be worth sacrificing a little of the future for a celebration at the end of this season.

