Medical Insiders Weigh in on Shoulder Injury For Seattle Mariners' George Kirby

Kirby threw a live bullpen session this week in Seattle and appears ready for a rehab assignment, but is there still anything to worry about?

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher George Kirby (68) meet at the mound during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on June 15.
Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher George Kirby (68) meet at the mound during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on June 15. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Entering play on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners are 18-12 and in first place in the American League West. Despite a rash of injuries, Seattle has found a way to keep winning. They've won 15 of their last 20 games after a 3-7 start.

And there are still reasons to believe that the group will get better. Reliever Matt Brash could return by this weekend from his Tommy John recovery and Dylan Moore is expected back when first eligible on May 6.

Furthermore, George Kirby, shut down with right shoulder inflammation since March 7, is making progress. After a live bullpen session in Seattle this week, he appears close to ready for a rehab assignment.

As part of the Refuse To Lose podcast, we caught up two insiders to discuss what's gone on with Kirby, his rehab, and any additional concerns there will be.

First, from Dr. Gabriella Ode of the Hospital For Special Surgery:

​"It's ​a ​little ​unpredictable, ​but ​in ​general, ​much ​of ​the ​performance ​teams ​on ​the ​major ​league ​level ​really ​understand ​how ​to ​get ​somebody ​back ​from ​injury and ​out ​back ​to ​full ​speed ​and ​back ​to ​the ​workload. ​​I ​would ​expect ​that ​if ​he's ​had ​a ​bump ​in ​the ​road ​like ​this, ​they ​are ​spending ​a ​thoughtful ​amount ​of ​time ​helping him ​get ​through ​this ​inflammation ​episode, ​working ​on ​his ​mechanics, ​making ​sure ​the ​shoulder ​is ​stronger, ​so ​that ​as ​he gets to ​the ​full ​workload ​of ​a ​very ​long ​season, ​he's ​able ​to ​maintain ​his ​ability ​to ​take ​its ​highest ​level. ​So,​ ​very ​often ​the ​outcomes ​are ​very ​optimistic ​to ​be ​able ​to ​get ​somebody ​back ​if ​they ​have ​an ​inflammation ​episode ​or ​they ​have ​some ​irritation ​in ​the ​shoulder. ​But ​some ​of ​it ​is ​just ​is ​time, ​thoughtful ​rehabilitation ​and ​a ​very -well ​curated ​rehabilitation ​process ​to ​get ​them ​back ​and ​they ​can ​get ​through ​a full season often."

And then, from Will Caroll, medical insider and author of books on baseball injuries, who suggested that he's also optimistic about Kirby. But he did offer one thing to monitor moving forward:

...Those ​forces ​don't ​really ​transfer ​until ​you're ​at ​near ​full-effort. ​You'll ​see ​guys ​playing ​catch, ​you'll ​see ​guys ​throwing ​batting ​practice ​fastballs. ​It's ​until ​you ​see ​them ​throwing ​very ​near ​the ​top ​to ​where ​you ​know ​that ​everything's ​good. ​Because ​you'll ​see ​guys ​go ​all ​the ​way, ​progress ​through ​rehab, ​get ​to ​that ​final ​stage, ​and ​then ​bang, ​something ​happens ​again. ​You ​see ​that ​inflammation ​come ​back. ​The Mariners' ​medical ​staff, ​very, ​very ​solid. ​So ​I ​think ​they've ​just ​been ​conservative ​with ​this rather ​than a 'this ​has ​gone ​wrong.'

You can listen to the full interview with Carroll on the most recent edition of the podcast below:

Brady Farkas
