Mariners' Bats Set a Season-High in This Important Marker in Tuesday Win
The Seattle Mariners toppled the Cleveland Guardians 8-5 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The win moved the Mariners to 44-31 on the season and put them at 10.0 games up in the American League West, which is the most the M's have led the division by since the history-making 2001 season. The 13 games over .500 is also a season-high for them.
While the Mariners' pitching staff usually gets all the credit, this time it was the M's offense that did a majority of the work. The M's got home runs from J.P. Crawford, Luke Raley and Dylan Moore - and they set a season-high mark in extra-base hits.
Per @MarinersPR:
The @Mariners have tallied 8 extra-base hits (5 2B, 3 HR) in tonight's game, their most in a game this season.
The M's still rank near the bottom of most offensive metrics but to see them hit the ball hard and do damage on Tuesday was a very welcome sight. In addition to the three homers, Mitch Garver had two doubles, Josh Rojas had a double, as did Cal Raleigh. Crawford also had a double. Five different Mariners players registered multi-hit games.
The Mariners may never be an offense that can consistently put up eight runs, but if they show the ability to drive the ball from gap-to-gap like they did on Tuesday, they'll have an easier time of maximizing scoring changes and helping out the elite pitching staff.
The M's will play the Guardians again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT.
