Mariners Power Past Guardians in Game 1 of Big Series; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners followed up their three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. It's a great way to start off a lengthy road trip (Cleveland, Miami, Tampa Bay) for the M's, who are now 44-31 on the year. It's a season-high 13 games over .500 for Seattle. As we do after every game, here's how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story
This game had a lot of twists to it. The M's looked like they could have been blown out early, and then proceeded to blow out Cleveland in getting up 7-1. However, the M's made it much closer than necessary in the late innings and that's something that could come back to haunt them later in the series.
The Big Plays
The M's were down 1-0 in the second inning after the Guardians loaded the bases with no outs against Bryce Miller. However, Miller limited the damage to just the one run to keep the M's in the game.
The M's took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a two-run homer by JP Crawford.
Cal Raleigh followed up with a double to make it 3-1 in the same inning.
Mitch Garver made it 4-1 to end the scoring for the third. This double to left scored Raleigh.
Crawford made it 5-1 in the fifth to add onto the lead and Dylan Moore made it 7-1 with a home run. Luke Raley had previously homered as well.
The Guardians stormed back with two runs against Bryce Miller in the sixth to make it 7-3 and then at 8-3 they scored a run against Tayler Saucedo in the seventh and Trent Thornton in the eighth. Andres Munoz worked the final 1.2 innings for the save, his 13th of the season.
Odds and Ends
The M's needing to use Austin Voth, Saucedo, Ryne Stanek, Thornton and Munoz in a game they once led 7-1 is not ideal... Bryan Woo goes on Wednesday and will likely be on a pitch count so who knows how manager Scott Servais will handle the 'pen... Raley also made a great defensive play and went 2-for-5 at the plate with the homer... He got ejected in the ninth for arguing balls and strikes... Julio Rodriguez went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts... Garver went 2-for-5 with two doubles... Crawford was on base four times... Moore scored three runs as part of his 2-for-4 effort... Miller went 5.2 innings for the win. He struck out two over 5.2 innings.
