Seattle Mariners Get Great Update on Potential Offseason Target
Earlier this month, the Seattle Mariners were linked with pending free agent infielder Gleyber Torres. The connection makes sense as the Mariners are likely to decline the team option on Jorge Polanco, leaving them with a hole at second base.
Well, MLBTradeRumors has provided some information that could be a game-changer for Seattle when it comes to the potential pursuit of Torres.
The reputable site has called Torres a "longshot" to get a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees. If the Yankees offer him the QO (1 year, $21 million) and he declines it in search of a different deal, then the new team would have to forfeit a significant draft pick to the Yankees. The Mariners, a team which proudly calls itself a "draft, develop and trade" organization, would not be OK surrendering that kind of draft capital.
But if Torres doesn't get a QO, the M's could certainly want to get involved since there's no draft pick compensation. Torres is just 27 years old and still comes with a former top prospect upside.
Per MLBTradeRumors:
Torres would not have warranted a mention on this list a couple months ago. He had an excellent finish to the regular season (.306/.375/.417 after August 1) and has a .297/.400/.432 slash with more walks than strikeouts in October. That’s enough to at least get him back on the radar, but a QO still feels like a stretch. He’s a poor defensive second baseman whose overall season line — .257/.330/.378 in 665 plate appearances — was essentially league average.
If the Yankees don't offer him that deal, Torres could still accept a one-year deal elsewhere as he looks to rebuild his value. The question would be, would he really want that place to be Seattle - which is known as the worst hitter's park in the sport?
The Yankees have until five days after the World Series to make their decision on Torres. That said, they are still playing in the World Series, which begins on Friday.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: