M's Broadcaster Had Electric Call of Team's Back-to-Back-to-Back Home Runs
The Seattle Mariners put together an unreal offensive performance on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, beating Chicago 10-0. The win moved Seattle to 54-51 on the year and keeps them at 1.0 game back in the American League West race. Seattle is 3.5 back in the wild card race.
Ten runs is impressive in any form but for the M's it was incredibly impressive considering they entered play with the worst team batting average in baseball. Furthermore, they had just scored only three runs in three games against the putrid Los Angeles Angels, so there were no signs that an offensive explosion was coming.
Seattle scored eight runs in the first inning of the win, which is the most they've gotten in a first inning since 2003. In that inning, the M's got back-to-back-to-back home runs from Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles, marking the first time they've accomplished that feat since 2022.
Not only were the home runs themselves big, but the calls from broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith were electric as well.
You can hear "Goldy" go off in the highlight package below:
Goldsmith is always an excitable broadcaster but you can tell that he had been waiting a long time to unleash that kind of fury on the mic. The offensive performance was likely a cathartic one for the team and its fans, but also for the broadcasters who haven't had much good to call in the last month as the team has slumped to a 10-20 record over its last 30 games.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. PT.
