The Seattle Mariners will acquire righthanded relief pitcher Yosver Zulueta, who pitched for the Reds organization in 2025. The M's jumped on Zulueta when he became designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday to make room for their signing of pitcher Pierce Johnson.

Zulueta, 27, will be added in exchange for minor league pitcher Dusty Revis. He appeared in seven games for Cincy last year, notching a 6.14 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, with 0 wins and 0 saves over 7.1 innings. At Triple-A Louisville, he had much greater success. Zulueta posted a 3.28 ERA across 60.1 innings pitched for the Bats, while showcasing a big-league level fastball - topping out at around 98 mph.

CLICK FOR MORE: Will the Brendan Donovan trade saga linger until Spring Training?

Zulueta will compete for a ticket to the Mariners' bullpen when Spring Training begins next month, an area where the club is looking to make some slight tweaks and add more depth. The Cuban-born pitcher could eventually earn one of those spots.

Is the Mariners' bullpen good to go now?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Yosver Zulueta (67) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Andres Munoz in place as the Seattle closer, and lefties Gabe Speier and Jose Ferrer are entrenched from the port side. But the other side of the mound was a bit questionable heading into the 2026 season.

With the combination of affordable add-ons like Yosver Zulueta in camp and several young pitchers on the rise through the system, the bullpen seems to be on the back burner for now. The team has enough arms to audition that manager Dan Wilson can surely find the right recipe from the right side.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions