BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Acquire Reliever Yimi Garcia from Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are staying busy.
The Mariners agreed to a deal on Friday to acquire right-handed relief pitcher Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays, per a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Per Passan's report, the main return from Seattle will be outfielder Jonatan Clase. Catcher Jacob Sharp (Low-A Modesto) is also included in the deal.
In 29 appearances this seasons, Garcia has a 2.70 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. He has five saves in six opportunities this season.
This is the second trade the Mariners have made in as many days. They traded for Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday. He's expected to join the team on Saturday.
Seattle has had several injuries to their bullpen this season. Right-handed reliever Gregory Santos missed the first 92 games this season. He might be out again after exiting Wednesday's loss against the Los Angeles Angels with "sharp pain" in his right knee.
Garcia gives the Mariners a top-flight bullpen arm that's allowing a .169 opposing batting average and has a 36.5% strikeout rate this season.
Clase has had limited opportunities in the majors this season and has struggled to get much playing time. He's hitting .195 with three RBIs in 19 games. Clase is hitting .274 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in 59 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season.
Clase was heralded for his speed in the outfield and versatility playing the corners and center. The Mariners are losing a player with a lot of potential.
Garcia is under team control for the rest of this year and will be a free agent next year. But as far as relievers go, Garcia is a guy that can hold a lead and can close out games. Which is something the Mariners have struggled during their recent stretch where they've lost 20 of their last 29 games.
