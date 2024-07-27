BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Trade For New York Mets Minor Leaguer
The Seattle Mariners keep dealing.
The Mariners agreed to a trade with the New York Mets on Friday to sent over right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek for outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Andy Martino was the first with the report.
Thomas was ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the Mets' farm system according to MLB Pipeline. Thomas is hitting .235 and five home runs with 18 RBIs in 49 games with Triple-A Syracuse this season.
Stanek has a 4.38 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched. Stanek has been an effective reliever for Seattle most of this season but has struggled in his recent outings.
He exited a game against the Los Angeles Angels on July 14 with back spasms. Since then, he's pitched one combined inning in two outings and has walked three batters and has allowed three earned runs off two hits.
This move isn't as flashy a the Mariners' last two trades. They acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday and reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
Thomas is projected for a 2025 call-up according to MLB.com and could provide some value to Seattle as a left-handed bat. But this move was likely made with Garcia's arrival in mind.
Mariners reliever Gregory Santos avoided the injured list after exiting Wednesday's loss against the Los Angeles Angels with "sharp pain" in his right knee.
With Santos avoiding the IL, there was a spot that had to be made in the bullpen and Stanek looked to be the odd man out.
Seattle has been extremely active and there's still four days left in the trade deadline. And the Mariners are still rumored to be involved in talks with several other teams. Seattle is on its way to becoming the winners of the trade deadline.
