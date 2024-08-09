Seattle Mariners Clutch King Does Something Never Done in Baseball History on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners walked-off the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night with a 4-3 victory at T-Mobile Park. The win was much-needed for Seattle, as it moved them to 60-56 on the season and kept them in a tie for first place in the American League West.
With a walk-off double, outfielder Mitch Haniger became the M's all-time leader in walk-off plate appearances with eight. This was also his third walk-off plate appearance for the year, following a game-winning single against the Chicago White Sox and a walk-off walk against the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend.
Furthermore, Haniger made some incredible league-wide history, becoming the first player in recorded history to accomplish the following feat, per @OptaSTATS:
Since pitches were first tracked in 1988, only one MLB player has delivered a walkoff hit in the below situation:
bottom 9
bases loaded
down by multiple runs
team down to last strike
behind in the count (strikes > balls)
That one player was the @Mariners' Mitch Haniger tonight.
Haniger trailed 1-2 in the count before lacing a ball to right field. The right fielder made a valiant effort to try to make the catch, but it got past him all the way to the wall, allowing Luke Raley, Randy Arozarena, and Ryan Bliss to score.
You can see the play HERE:
Seattle will be back in action for another big series on Friday night when they take on the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT and the game will be pitched by Jose Quintana (NYM) and Bryce Miller (SEA).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
HELLO, MATILDA: Mariners closer Andres Munoz apparently travels with his rescue cat, Matila?! He's even more of a fan-favorite now. CLICK HERE:
WELCOME BACK, SNB: ESPN released a great trailer ahead of 'Sunday Night Baseball,' which will feature the Mariners for the first time since 2004. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: