Seattle Mariners' Hall of Famer Gets Company in Incredible Baseball History
Seattle Mariners legend and team Hall of Famer Randy Johnson got some company in baseball history this week, thanks to another dominant outing from Philadelphia Phillies' lefty Jesus Luzardo.
Pitching against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Luzardo went six strong innings, striking out 10. He's now 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA in Philadelphia, who acquired him from the Miami Marlins this past offseason.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, two MLB lefties have gone undefeated with a sub-2.00 ERA and 10.00+ K/9 over their first 10 starts of a season.
One is the @Phillies' Jesús Luzardo this year.
The other was Randy Johnson in 1995.
That 1995 season was one of the best of Johnson's illustrious 22-year career in which he played for the Montreal Expos, Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.
Johnson spent parts of eight seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He won the Cy Young Award in that 1995 campaign as he went 18-2 and led the Mariners to the first playoff berth in team history. All in all, Johnson was a five-time Cy Young winner. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 2001 World Series champion (D-backs). He went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.
Johnson was traded by the Mariners to the Astros in the midst of the 1998 season. In that deal, the M's got back shortstop Carlos Guillen and pitchers Freddy Garcia and John Halama, each of which were part of the team's ALCS run in 2000 and 2001.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," but this episode is a little different. Brady is live in Chicago for Mariners and White Sox, so he plays audio from the clubhouse from Miles Mastrobuoni, Emerson Hancock and former M's player Josh Rojas. He also shares observations from his trip thus far, including what he saw from Logan Gilbert and what he thinks about George Kirby. And finally, Mitch Levy, who has spent 30+ years in Seattle sports talk, joins the show for a lengthy conversation - with a hilarious story about his own trip to Chicago. CLICK HERE:
NOT SO FAST: It was originally reported that Andres Munoz was going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but that isn't confirmed yet. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
NO COMMUNICATION?: Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Mariners in the offseason, said he didn't hear much from Seattle about a possible reunion. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.