How will MLB's problems with the FanDuel Network affect the Mariners?

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that Major League Baseball will be prepared to produce and distribute the telecasts for nine teams that have terminated their deals with FanDuel Sports Network.

“No matter what happens, whether it’s Main Street, a third party, or MLB media, fans are going to have the games,” Manfred stated. “Our focus, particularly given the point in the calendar, is to maximize the revenue that’s available to the clubs, whether that’s MLB Media or third party."

"The clubs have control over the timing. They can make a decision to move to MLB Media because of their contractual status now. I think that what’s happening right now clubs are evaluating their alternatives. Obviously, they’ve made significant payroll commitments already and they’re evaluating the alternatives to find the best revenue source for the year and the best outlet in terms of providing quality broadcasts to their fans.”

What's the Mariners' TV status for 2026?

For a quick review of how we got here: Several Major League teams sold their local broadcast rights several years ago to regional sports networks like Fox Sports and, later, Bally's Sports. These RSNs paid large annual fees to teams for those rights, providing a huge revenue stream.

When Bally's parent company, Diamond Sports Group, went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it eventually re-surfaced as Main Street Sports Group and rebranded the networks as the FanDuel Sports Network. Now they are having financial issues and are missing payments to respective franchises.

As far as the effect on the Seattle Mariners? The team has already moved its broadcast rights to MLB Local Media starting in 2026, so their games will be safe and secure, for both traditional cable and streaming. Fans will also have access to a new direct-to-consumer streaming service, coinciding with the start of the MLB season in late March or early April.

