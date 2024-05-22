Bryan Woo's Family Went Viral For Heartwarming Moment on Tuesday
As Seattle Mariners' pitcher Bryan Woo was carving up the New York Yankees' lineup on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, his family was sharing wonderful and heartwarming moments in the crowd.
The Woo family went viral among Mariners' Twitter once the M's posted this heartwarming video of their reactions to his outing against the best team in the American League.
How great is that? And how could they not be happy? Woo went 6.0 scoreless innings against the Yankees, striking out the likes of Juan Soto twice, allowing just two hits and no walks. He's now 2-0 on the year with an ERA of 0.57, which is giving him a spot in some special M's history.
Woo missed the first few weeks of the season with an elbow issue suffered at the end of spring training, but he's come back with a big bang, flashing mid-90s velocity with his fastball and getting great movement on his sinker. While he doesn't throw it a ton, his slider and changeups have also been nice wrinkles.
Aaron Boone, manager of the Yankees, praised him on Tuesday after the game as well:
Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Bryan Woo:
"It's an elite fastball. I thought he got it to the spots he wanted to. He had a presence with a secondary to make it work for him even more, He was tough and kind of had his way. He was real pitch-efficient, too. He beat us tonight."
The Mariners will play the Yankees again on Wednesday night with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. PT.
