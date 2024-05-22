Seattle Mariners Release Former American League Cy Young Winner
According to his minor league player page, former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel has been released by the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners' "X" user Joe Veyera had the first sighting of this on social media:
Dallas Keuchel has been released, per his MiLB page. The 36-year-old made seven starts for the Rainiers, going 2-4 with a 4.74 ERA.
It's not known yet if the M's released him for performance purposes or if Keuchel had some sort of opt-out in his contract, but either way, he's done with the organization for the time being.
Signed at the very beginning of April, Keuchel gave the M's depth that they never really needed. They were able to get by at the beginning of the year with Emerson Hancock filling in for the injured Bryan Woo, and once Woo came back, Hancock became the fall-back option at Triple-A.
Keuchel is a 12-year veteran who has played with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. Lifetime, he's 103-92, is a two-time All-Star and he won the Cy Young back in 2015.
While his career numbers are good overall, he's only 13-21 over the last three seasons. He's thrown just under 100 innings over the last two years. It's unknown if he'll get another chance, but at the age of 36, he's free now to explore the market.
The Mariners are 27-22 at the major league level and will take on the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at 4:05 p.m. PT.
