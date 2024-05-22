Seattle Mariners in a Spot They Haven't Been in Last 21 Years of Team History
After beating the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners are in a spot they haven't been in since the 2003 season.
Per Washington media professional Matt Loveless on social media:
The @Mariners win + the @Rangers loss means Seattle leads the AL West by 3 games.
It’s the first 3-game division lead post-May 1st for the Mariners since they were up 3 on August 22, 2003.
While the fanbase is generally frustrated with how the Mariners have hit this season, and while it is absolutely frustrated with the front office, it's still been a solid start to the season for Seattle as we approach the 50-game threshold.
The M's have pitched excellently, weathered injuries in the bullpen and overcome a general lack of offense to put themselves in the playoff conversation as we move past the Memorial Day holiday.
And yes, they've also benefited from the injuries to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, which have pushed them into second and third place in the division, respectively. Both those teams should continue to get healthier, so the M's absolutely need to keep finding answers, but for now, it's nice to appreciate something we haven't seen in more than 20 years.
The Mariners will take on the Yankees again on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller gets the abll against Nestor Cortes Jr.
Miller is 3-4 this season with a 3.08 ERA while Cortes is 2-4 with a 3.56 for the Yanks.
