Invaluable Dylan Moore Set to Shatter Own Personal History in 2024
Dylan Moore, who hit two home runs on Tuesday night as the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees, is set to shatter his own personal history in 2024.
Moore, who has four games with multiple extra-base hits, has already tied his career-high for a season, and it's only late May.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
With 2 HR tonight, Dylan Moore has 4 multi-XBH games this season, tying his career-high (also: 4 multi-XBH G, 2023).
After hitting just .207 in 2023, Moore has re-established himself as an invaluable member of the Mariners roster. He's filled in admirably for J.P. Crawford at shortstop while Crawford was injured, and played second base on Tuesday in the absence of Jorge Polanco. He's hitting .243 with six homers and 19 RBI this year, has posted a .350 on-base percentage and has added six stolen bases.
With Crawford back and Polanco hopefully back on Wednesday, Moore also provides versatility in the outfield and can find himself in the lineup most days as long as he stays hitting.
A six-year veteran, the 31-year-old Moore is a lifetime .212 hitter with 31 homers. He signed a three-year contract extension last offseason and will be with the Mariners through 2025.
The Mariners are now 27-22 on the season and they will take on the Yankees again on Wednesday night at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Bryce Miller will pitch for Seattle against Nestor Cortes Jr. Miller is 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA for the season while Cortes is 2-4 with a 3.56.
