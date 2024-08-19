Seattle Mariners Share Pictures of Stars as Little Leaguers In Advance of Little League Classic
The Seattle Mariners have either been directly or passively involved in multiple major sporting events over the last year.
T-Mobile Park hosted the 2023 All-Star Game and all the involved festivities that come with it and was also the home building to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic featuring Seattle's hometown hockey team, the Kraken.
The Mariners were announced to be involved in another event on Sunday.
Seattle will play the New York Mets next season in the 2025 Little League World Series Classic on Aug. 17, 2025 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field at Williamsport, Penn. It will be the first time the Mariners will play in the Little League World Series Classic. The event will be broadcast on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
On the heels of the news — Seattle tweeted out a picture of franchise stars Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford during their time as little leaguers.
Including Crawford and Rodriguez — the Mariners have 10 confirmed Little League alumni according to littleleague.org. The other eight players are Cody Bolton, Logan Gilbert, Mitch Haniger, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Cal Raleigh, Gabe Speier and Bryan Woo. Former players have to submit a Little League alumni submission form — so there could be even more Seattle players who played in Little League.
The Little League World Series Classic was established in 2017. The first game was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be the second time the Mets have played in the LLWSC and the first time the Mariners have played in the LLWSC.
