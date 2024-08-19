The Seattle Mariners Playoff Odds are Plummeting, Here's Where They Stand
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday night at 64-61 and 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Furthermore, they are 5.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals in the battle for the American League wild card.
That is in stark contrast to where the M's stood just two months ago. Back on June 19, the Mariners were 10.0 games ahead of the Astros in the division, but they've gone just 20-30 since. The Astros, on the other hand, have been among the best teams in baseball since that same day.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Mariners postseason odds:
June 19——-88%
July 19———53%
Aug. 19——- 22%
That's a tough realization for the M's - and their fans - but it's reality. The Mariners will need to step it up dramatically over the next six weeks if they want to change their fortunes and get back to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
For what it's worth, the Mariners have the eighth-easiest schedule remaining in baseball (per Tankathon). The Astros have the fifth-hardest. Since the Mariners just lost five games in a row to the Tigers and Pirates, and have been dominated by the Angels and Marlins lately, that may not mean anything, but it is good to see.
The Royals have the second-hardest schedule left while the Red Sox have the 14th-hardest. The M's would need to leapfrog both of them to claim a wild card spot.
The Mariners will play the Dodgers on Monday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
M's HEADED to WILLIAMSPORT: The Seattle Mariners will play in the Little League Classic in 2025. CLICK HERE:
DOWN ON THE FARM: The Mariners may be struggling at the big-league level, but there was good news this week down on the farm with regards to top prospect Laz Montes. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: